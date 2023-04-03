Advanced search
    LHX   US5024311095

L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

(LHX)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  12:17:07 2023-04-03 pm EDT
199.23 USD   +1.52%
12:01pL3Harris Sets Date for First Quarter Earnings Release
BU
08:41aL3harris forward deploys autonomous maritime capabilities to deliver manned-unmanned teaming
AQ
08:41aL3harris sponsors indigenous 'dreamers and doers' innovation camps
AQ
L3Harris Sets Date for First Quarter Earnings Release

04/03/2023 | 12:01pm EDT
L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) will release financial results for its first quarter of fiscal year 2023 on Thursday, April 27, 2023. The company’s first quarter results will be published in an Investor Letter, which will be issued at approximately 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time (ET) and made available at L3Harris.com.

The following morning, Friday, April 28, 2023, company leadership will host a call at 8:30 a.m. ET. The call will last approximately 45 minutes and be focused on questions and answers.

The dial-in numbers for the teleconference are (U.S.) 877-407-6184 and (International) +1 201-389-0877, and participants will be directed to an operator. Please allow at least 10 minutes before the scheduled start time to connect to the teleconference. Participants are encouraged to listen via webcast at L3Harris.com. A recording of the call will be available on L3Harris.com, beginning at approximately 12 p.m. ET on April 28.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies is a Trusted Disruptor for the global aerospace and defense industry. With customers’ mission-critical needs always in mind, our 46,000 employees deliver end-to-end technology solutions connecting the space, air, land, sea and cyber domains.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 17 709 M - -
Net income 2023 1 774 M - -
Net Debt 2023 6 793 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 21,0x
Yield 2023 2,45%
Capitalization 37 277 M 37 277 M -
EV / Sales 2023 2,49x
EV / Sales 2024 2,34x
Nbr of Employees 46 000
Free-Float 99,8%
Managers and Directors
Christopher Eugene Kubasik Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Michelle L. Turner Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Jacqueline Nevils Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Byron Green Vice President-Global Operations
Sallie B. Bailey Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-5.75%37 277
RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION-2.96%142 793
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION-2.83%120 319
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION-15.38%70 236
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION-8.02%62 581
BAE SYSTEMS PLC14.79%37 169
