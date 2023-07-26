By Paul Ziobro

L3Harris Technologies posted higher second-quarter revenue on increased demand in all of its segments, while profit fell due to higher costs.

The Melbourne, Fla.-based defense contractor on Wednesday reported a profit of $379 million, or $1.83 a share, for the quarter ended June 30, compared with a profit of $471 million, or $2.42 a share, in the same quarter a year earlier.

Adjusted for certain items, per-share earnings came in at $2.97. Analysts recently polled by FactSet expected $2.94 a share.

Revenue rose 13%, to $4.69 billion, topping analyst estimates for $4.37 billion. Revenue increased 8% for integrated mission systems, 9% for space and airborne systems and 30% for communications systems.

The company said the cost of product sales and services rose to $3.48 billion from $2.91 billion a year earlier.

