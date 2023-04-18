L3Harris Technologies : Awarded Booster Avionics Contract for NASA Artemis Missions

MELBOURNE, Fla., April 18, 2023 - L3Harris Technologies (NYSE: LHX) announced a $27 million contract to support NASA's Space Launch System (SLS) Booster Obsolescence and Life Extension program. Developed and manufactured by Northrop Grumman, the solid rocket boosters power the rocket at launch.

L3Harris' role on the program includes system control performance during the lifecycle of the enhanced solid rocket boosters from liftoff to separation for future SLS flights in the Block 2 configuration. L3Harris technology addresses booster obsolescence and environmental impacts at launch, while enabling a safer first two minutes of flight.

"Providing these critical components supporting future SLS flights and Artemis missions solidifies L3Harris' legacy and continued devotion to space exploration," said Kristin Houston, President, Electro Optical, L3Harris. "The upgraded boosters, which provide more than 75% of the rocket's thrust, will benefit future crewed lunar campaigns, science missions and the eventual landing of humans on Mars."

L3Harris has produced highly reliable launch avionics and space communication products for more than 60 years. The new award extends the company's current Artemis contract supporting the design, development and testing of next-generation avionics for the five-segment solid rocket boosters, supplementing and replacing the eight remaining reusable Space Shuttle Program-era assets.

