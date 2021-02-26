Log in
L3Harris Technologies, Inc.    LHX

L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

(LHX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

L3Harris Technologies : Declares Quarterly Dividend

02/26/2021 | 02:02pm EST
The Board of Directors of L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.02 per share on the common stock, payable March 26, 2021, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on March 12, 2021.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies is an agile global aerospace and defense technology innovator, delivering end-to-end solutions that meet customers’ mission-critical needs. The company provides advanced defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. L3Harris has approximately $18 billion in annual revenue and 48,000 employees, with customers in more than 100 countries. L3Harris.com.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 18 421 M - -
Net income 2020 1 417 M - -
Net Debt 2020 5 531 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 28,8x
Yield 2020 1,82%
Capitalization 39 291 M 39 291 M -
EV / Sales 2020 2,43x
EV / Sales 2021 2,40x
Nbr of Employees 48 000
Free-Float 99,5%
Chart L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
L3Harris Technologies, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 226,05 $
Last Close Price 187,00 $
Spread / Highest target 39,0%
Spread / Average Target 20,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 5,88%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
William M. Brown Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Christopher Eugene Kubasik Vice Chairman, President & Chief Operating Officer
Jesus Malave CFO, Chief Accounting Officer & Senior VP
Omar Fathi Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Ross Niebergall Chief Technology Officer & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.1.25%39 291
RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION8.61%110 716
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION-3.74%95 709
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION-0.98%50 331
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION11.68%47 496
BAE SYSTEMS PLC2.62%22 791
