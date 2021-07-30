Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  L3Harris Technologies, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    LHX   US5024311095

L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

(LHX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

L3Harris Technologies : Declares Quarterly Dividend

07/30/2021 | 02:52pm EDT
The Board of Directors of L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.02 per share on the common stock, payable September 17, 2021, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on September 3, 2021.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies is an agile global aerospace and defense technology innovator, delivering end-to-end solutions that meet customers’ mission-critical needs. The company provides advanced defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. L3Harris has approximately $18 billion in annual revenue and 48,000 employees, with customers in more than 100 countries. L3Harris.com.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 18 673 M - -
Net income 2021 2 048 M - -
Net Debt 2021 5 766 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 22,7x
Yield 2021 1,78%
Capitalization 46 849 M 46 849 M -
EV / Sales 2021 2,82x
EV / Sales 2022 2,69x
Nbr of Employees 48 000
Free-Float 99,5%
Chart L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
L3Harris Technologies, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 228,55 $
Average target price 241,24 $
Spread / Average Target 5,55%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christopher Eugene Kubasik Vice Chairman, President, CEO & COO
Jesus Malave Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
William M. Brown Executive Chairman
Ross Niebergall Chief Technology Officer & Vice President
Jacqueline Nevils Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.20.45%46 849
RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION22.57%131 404
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION4.96%103 179
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION18.18%58 857
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION33.14%55 292
BAE SYSTEMS PLC17.18%25 779