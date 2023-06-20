Advanced search
    LHX   US5024311095

L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

(LHX)
  Report
2023-06-20
194.59 USD   -0.50%
L3Harris Technologies : Expands Footprint in Italy with New Facility, Country Executive

06/20/2023 | 12:26pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BOLOGNA, Italy, June 20, 2023 - L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) expanded its footprint in Italy with the opening of a manufacturing and product support center in the country.

The new 5,500-square meter manufacturing and product support center in Bologna will serve Italy and allied countries in the region and includes a WESCAM Authorized Service Center (WASC).

"Increasing our presence in Italy and investing in this new facility enables greater value for our customers and drives continued growth in the country and across Europe," said Dave Johnson, Vice President, International, L3Harris. "This expansion is further proof of our commitment to helping our allies find solutions to their defense and security challenges and to growing our global presence."

The L3Harris facility will host production for the company's maritime products, which are currently aboard more than 200 vessels across 41 navies. It will also serve as a regional WASC to improve end-user operational availability, provide advanced repair capability and reduce turnaround time for repairs.

Future plans for the facility include support for a broader array of L3Harris products, such as avionics, tactical radios and airborne mission equipment for Italian and allied customers.

Dr. Tiziana Cotugno will lead L3Harris Italy as Country Executive from an office in Rome and oversee the company's Italian Advisory Board, which is comprised of non-executive directors and local company business leadership. A native of Naples, Italy, Cotugno joined L3Harris in 2015 and has more than 20 years of experience in the aerospace and defense industry.

In 2012, L3Harris acquired the former Calzoni, which was founded in 1834 in Bologna, Italy. Today, the company produces an extensive line of systems in country, including hydraulic/electromechanical handling systems, mast and valve systems for submarines, lighting systems for helicopter landing, and unmanned vehicles for mine hunting.

The company supports the Italian Joint Intelligence Center and Italian Air Force through integration of the Joint Airborne Multi-mission Multi-sensor System program. L3Harris has fielded more than 100 WESCAM MX-Series EO/IR systems and more than 2,800 tactical radio systems to Italian armed services.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies is the Trusted Disruptor for the global aerospace and defense industry. With customers' mission-critical needs always in mind, our 46,000 employees deliver end-to-end technology solutions connecting the space, air, land, sea and cyber domains.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements that reflect management's current expectations, assumptions and estimates of future performance and economic conditions. Such statements are made in reliance upon the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. The company cautions investors that any forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results and future trends to differ materially from those matters expressed in or implied by such forward-looking statements. Statements about technology capabilities are forward-looking and involve risks and uncertainties. L3Harris disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

# # #

Attachments

Disclaimer

L3Harris Technologies Inc. published this content on 19 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 June 2023 16:25:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
