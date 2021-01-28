Log in
L3Harris Technologies : Raises Dividend, Board Approves $6 Billion Share Repurchase Authorization

01/28/2021 | 05:11pm EST
By Maria Armental

Aerospace and military contractor L3Harris Technologies Inc. said Thursday its board approved $6 billion to buy back stock and boosted its quarterly dividend by 20%.

The new rate, commencing with the dividend to be declared for the first quarter of 2021, will be $1.02 a share, up from 85 cents a share.

"We've now raised the dividend nearly 50 percent since the merger as it has become an increasingly important part of value-creation for shareholders," Chief Executive William M. Brown, referring to the 2019 merger of Harris Corp. and L3 Technologies.

"These actions reflect the strength of the combined company, confidence in our medium-term outlook, and an ability to generate solid free cash flow while investing for growth," Mr. Brown said.

Write to Maria Armental at maria.armental@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-28-21 1711ET

Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 18 421 M - -
Net income 2020 1 417 M - -
Net Debt 2020 5 531 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 27,6x
Yield 2020 1,89%
Capitalization 37 639 M 37 639 M -
EV / Sales 2020 2,34x
EV / Sales 2021 2,23x
Nbr of Employees 50 000
Free-Float 99,5%
Chart L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
L3Harris Technologies, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 228,45 $
Last Close Price 179,14 $
Spread / Highest target 50,2%
Spread / Average Target 27,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 11,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
William M. Brown Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Christopher Eugene Kubasik Vice Chairman, President & Chief Operating Officer
Jesus Malave CFO, Chief Accounting Officer & Senior VP
Omar Fathi Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Ross Niebergall Chief Technology Officer & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-5.23%37 639
RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION-8.40%98 798
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION-6.84%92 770
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION-3.81%48 721
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION2.63%43 653
BAE SYSTEMS PLC-2.52%20 998
