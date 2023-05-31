L3Harris Technologies : Receives Contract to Support NOAA's GOES-R Satellites

MELBOURNE, Fla., May 31, 2023 - NOAA awarded L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) the Geostationary Ground Sustainment Services contract, valued at up to $275 million, to provide services that extend the functions of the Geostationary Operational Environmental Satellite-R (GOES-R) ground system.

The GOES-R system is the nation's most advanced fleet of geostationary weather satellites, and the ground system provides command and control, data downlink, and product processing and distribution. This award is a follow-on to L3Harris' contracts for building and sustaining the GOES-R core ground and antenna systems.

"This award demonstrates NOAA's confidence in L3Harris to sustain a scalable, secure and reliable multi-mission ground system that ensures critical terrestrial and space weather products are delivered to the nation," said Ed Zoiss, President, Space and Airborne Systems, L3Harris. "Our collaboration with NOAA to build and maintain the GOES-R and Space Weather Follow On Command and Control ground systems continues, and we're honored to help extend these crucial systems for future mission needs."

The weather products from L3Harris' advanced systems support the nation's meteorologists to create severe weather warnings, real-time fire detection and other life-saving information.

The ground system sustainment services will take place at L3Harris' Melbourne, Florida, facilities and several NOAA facilities.

