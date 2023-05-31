Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. L3Harris Technologies, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LHX   US5024311095

L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

(LHX)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  12:24:23 2023-05-31 pm EDT
176.83 USD   +0.28%
12:05pL3harris Technologies : Receives Contract to Support NOAA's GOES-R Satellites
PU
09:35aL3harris robots selected by australian defence force to defeat ied threats
AQ
05/26S&P 500 Rises for Fifth Week as Lawmakers Near Deal to Avoid Default
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

L3Harris Technologies : Receives Contract to Support NOAA's GOES-R Satellites

05/31/2023 | 12:05pm EDT
MELBOURNE, Fla., May 31, 2023 - NOAA awarded L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) the Geostationary Ground Sustainment Services contract, valued at up to $275 million, to provide services that extend the functions of the Geostationary Operational Environmental Satellite-R (GOES-R) ground system.

The GOES-R system is the nation's most advanced fleet of geostationary weather satellites, and the ground system provides command and control, data downlink, and product processing and distribution. This award is a follow-on to L3Harris' contracts for building and sustaining the GOES-R core ground and antenna systems.

"This award demonstrates NOAA's confidence in L3Harris to sustain a scalable, secure and reliable multi-mission ground system that ensures critical terrestrial and space weather products are delivered to the nation," said Ed Zoiss, President, Space and Airborne Systems, L3Harris. "Our collaboration with NOAA to build and maintain the GOES-R and Space Weather Follow On Command and Control ground systems continues, and we're honored to help extend these crucial systems for future mission needs."

The weather products from L3Harris' advanced systems support the nation's meteorologists to create severe weather warnings, real-time fire detection and other life-saving information.

The ground system sustainment services will take place at L3Harris' Melbourne, Florida, facilities and several NOAA facilities.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies is the Trusted Disruptor for the global aerospace and defense industry. With customers' mission-critical needs always in mind, our 46,000 employees deliver end-to-end technology solutions connecting the space, air, land, sea and cyber domains.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements that reflect management's current expectations, assumptions and estimates of future performance and economic conditions. Such statements are made in reliance upon the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. The company cautions investors that any forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results and future trends to differ materially from those matters expressed in or implied by such forward-looking statements. Statements about contract values and technology capabilities are forward-looking and involve risks and uncertainties. L3Harris disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Attachments

Disclaimer

L3Harris Technologies Inc. published this content on 31 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 May 2023 16:04:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 17 856 M - -
Net income 2023 1 692 M - -
Net Debt 2023 7 485 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 20,0x
Yield 2023 2,73%
Capitalization 33 408 M 33 408 M -
EV / Sales 2023 2,29x
EV / Sales 2024 2,13x
Nbr of Employees 46 000
Free-Float 99,4%
Chart L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
L3Harris Technologies, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 176,34 $
Average target price 237,76 $
Spread / Average Target 34,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christopher Eugene Kubasik Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Michelle L. Turner Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Jacqueline Nevils Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Byron Green Vice President-Global Operations
Sallie B. Bailey Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-14.14%33 408
RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION-7.59%135 342
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION-7.82%113 450
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION-19.66%66 539
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION-17.27%56 204
BAE SYSTEMS PLC10.09%35 538
