Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. L3Harris Technologies, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LHX   US5024311095

L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

(LHX)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  10:40:22 2023-03-17 am EDT
197.60 USD   -2.31%
10:13aL3harris Technologies : Statement on AUKUS Partnership
PU
03:47aAerojet Rocketdyne's Shareholders Approve Pending Acquisition by L3Harris Technologies
MT
03/16L3harris Technologies, Inc. /de/ : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant, Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

L3Harris Technologies : Statement on AUKUS Partnership

03/17/2023 | 10:13am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MELBOURNE, Fla. -- L3Harris applauds Australia, the United Kingdom and the United States for reinforcing the AUKUS trilateral security partnership. The announcement also sends a clear and strong message to our international partners that deterrence and security in the Indo-Pacific remain a strategic priority.

We are proud to assist the three nations as they work together in enabling Australia to own and operate nuclear-powered submarines, increasing the country's sovereign capability. L3Harris is also ready to bolster AUKUS' progress on advanced initiatives such as artificial intelligence and autonomy, quantum technologies, cyber and undersea capabilities.

Our presence in all three countries will facilitate and accelerate progress - in collaboration with the government, industry and emerging new technology companies.

###

Attachments

Disclaimer

L3Harris Technologies Inc. published this content on 17 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 March 2023 14:12:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
10:13aL3harris Technologies : Statement on AUKUS Partnership
PU
03:47aAerojet Rocketdyne's Shareholders Approve Pending Acquisition by L3Harris Technologies
MT
03/16L3harris Technologies, Inc. /de/ : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of..
AQ
03/16L3Harris Statement on Aerojet Rocketdyne Shareholder Vote
BU
03/16L3harris and rit certified partner to develop advanced manufacturing training curriculu..
AQ
03/15L3Harris Technologies Receives Second Request From Federal Trade Commission Over Aeroje..
MT
03/15L3Harris Receives Additional Information Request from FTC Over Aerojet Rocketdyne Acqui..
DJ
03/15L3Harris Statement on Second Request from Federal Trade Commission
BU
03/15L3Harris Technologies, Inc. Receives Second Request from Federal Trade Commission
CI
03/15L3harris and rochester institute of technology certified partner to develop advanced ma..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 17 706 M - -
Net income 2023 1 813 M - -
Net Debt 2023 6 793 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 21,0x
Yield 2023 2,37%
Capitalization 38 423 M 38 423 M -
EV / Sales 2023 2,55x
EV / Sales 2024 2,40x
Nbr of Employees 46 000
Free-Float 99,8%
Chart L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
L3Harris Technologies, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 202,27 $
Average target price 250,94 $
Spread / Average Target 24,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christopher Eugene Kubasik Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Michelle L. Turner Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Jacqueline Nevils Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Byron Green Vice President-Global Operations
Sallie B. Bailey Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-2.85%38 423
RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION-2.81%143 011
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION-2.72%120 449
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION-17.50%68 476
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION-11.31%60 343
BAE SYSTEMS PLC7.10%33 849