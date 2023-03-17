L3Harris Technologies : Statement on AUKUS Partnership

MELBOURNE, Fla. -- L3Harris applauds Australia, the United Kingdom and the United States for reinforcing the AUKUS trilateral security partnership. The announcement also sends a clear and strong message to our international partners that deterrence and security in the Indo-Pacific remain a strategic priority.

We are proud to assist the three nations as they work together in enabling Australia to own and operate nuclear-powered submarines, increasing the country's sovereign capability. L3Harris is also ready to bolster AUKUS' progress on advanced initiatives such as artificial intelligence and autonomy, quantum technologies, cyber and undersea capabilities.

Our presence in all three countries will facilitate and accelerate progress - in collaboration with the government, industry and emerging new technology companies.

