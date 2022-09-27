Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. L3Harris Technologies, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LHX   US5024311095

L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

(LHX)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:25 2022-09-27 pm EDT
213.35 USD   -1.08%
02:36pL3harris Technologies : Teams with Austal USA to Deliver Autonomy to USNS Apalachicola
PU
10:35aJon rambeau named as new president of l3harris' integrated missions systems segment
AQ
08:32aL3harris Technologies, Inc. /de/ : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

L3Harris Technologies : Teams with Austal USA to Deliver Autonomy to USNS Apalachicola

09/27/2022 | 02:36pm EDT
That work culminated into a series of sea trials that started in June 2022 and completed on August 29, 2022. Upon final acceptance by the Navy, USNS Apalachicola, Spearhead-class Expeditionary Fast Transport (EPF 13) will be the largest autonomous-capable platform in the Navy inventory, having L3Harris' ASView installed and supporting operational missions.

During USNS Apalachicola's sea trials L3Harris' autonomy was successfully demonstrated. Apalachicola completed over 120 hours of autonomous navigation compliant with the International Regulations for Prevention of Collision at Sea (COLREGS).

Apalachicola was presented with a series of scenarios in which ASView autonomously maneuvered the vessel in accordance with COLREGS, resulting in Apalachicola safely and successfully maneuvering to ensure COLREGS-compliant.

Apalachicola was able to demonstrate autonomous "station keeping," where Apalachicola was able to match the course and speed of another vessel. ASView autonomously maneuvered Apalachicola using a Biral weather sensor, FutureWaves system and a hull-monitoring system, which allowed the vessel to navigate around, through or in response to varying sea states and weather conditions.

L3Harris was also able to integrate an acoustic sensor, McQ Sonowatch, to detect maritime sounds, such as a ship's horn, increasing the COLREGS-compliant capability.

The EPF class of vessels are operated by the Navy's Military Sealift Command and are designed to transport 600 short tons of military cargo 1,200 nautical miles at an average speed of 35 knots. The ship can operate in shallow-draft ports and waterways, interfacing with roll-on/roll-off discharge facilities and on/off-loading the Abrams main battle tank. EPFs are shallow draft, commercial-based, catamaran designed for rapid, intra-theater transport of personnel and equipment. The EPF's high speed, shallow draft, and ability to load/unload in austere ports enables maneuver force agility in achieving positional advantage over intermediate distances without reliance on shore-based infrastructure.

Disclaimer

L3Harris Technologies Inc. published this content on 27 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 September 2022 18:34:57 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Analyst Recommendations on L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 17 341 M - -
Net income 2022 2 058 M - -
Net Debt 2022 6 151 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 20,2x
Yield 2022 2,12%
Capitalization 41 269 M 41 269 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,73x
EV / Sales 2023 2,58x
Nbr of Employees 47 000
Free-Float 99,5%
Chart L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
L3Harris Technologies, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 215,67 $
Average target price 279,94 $
Spread / Average Target 29,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christopher Eugene Kubasik Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Michelle L. Turner Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Ross Niebergall Chief Technology Officer & Vice President
Jacqueline Nevils Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Byron Green Vice President-Global Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.1.14%41 269
RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION-4.68%119 356
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION16.22%108 089
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION23.70%73 390
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION5.74%60 335
BAE SYSTEMS PLC47.91%27 301