  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. L3Harris Technologies, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LHX   US5024311095

L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

(LHX)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  10:51 2022-11-29 am EST
227.05 USD   +0.53%
L3Harris Technologies : To Provide Advanced Target Identification Technology for Javelin Missile Launch System

11/29/2022 | 10:21am EST
L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) will provide an advanced infrared sensor that will enhance the Javelin Weapon System's Command Launch Unit, which is broadly used in U.S. and foreign military operations, by helping to reduce the time needed to engage targets.

The CLU, developed by Raytheon Missiles & Defense, is a shoulder-held launcher that provides situational awareness, surveillance and target identification and initial guidance capability for the Javelin missile. The new infrared sensor technology is lighter, higher performing and more cost effective than existing solutions and meets or exceeds the engineered system requirements.

The L3Harris sensor updates the weapon system's command launch unit with long-range, high-definition midwave infrared technology. The midwave infrared technologies were developed as part of the Vital Infrared Sensor Technology Acceleration program sponsored by the U.S. Army, Air Force and Navy.

"The midwave infrared technology provides distinct advantages to the longwave detectors that have been in use for decades," said Kristin Houston, President, Electro Optical, L3Harris. "Ultimately, this technology increases soldier survivability by improving engagement timelines."

The L3Harris camera cores are key components in a U.S. Army Javelin Command Launch Unit upgrade led by the Raytheon/Lockheed Martin Javelin Joint Venture, makers of the Javelin weapon system.

L3Harris plans to begin production in the fourth quarter of 2022. The production award resulted from the company's work under VISTA and is scheduled to continue through 2036.

About L3Harris Technologies
L3Harris Technologies is an agile global aerospace and defense technology innovator, delivering end-to-end solutions that meet customers' mission-critical needs. The company provides advanced defense and commercial technologies across space, air, land, sea and cyber domains. L3Harris has more than $17 billion in annual revenue and 47,000 employees, with customers in more than 100 countries. L3Harris.com.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements that reflect management's current expectations, assumptions and estimates of future performance and economic conditions. Such statements are made in reliance upon the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. The company cautions investors that any forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results and future trends to differ materially from those matters expressed in or implied by such forward-looking statements. Statements about system capabilities are forward-looking and involve risks and uncertainties. L3Harris disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

# # #

Attachments

Disclaimer

L3Harris Technologies Inc. published this content on 28 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 November 2022 15:20:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
