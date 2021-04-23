Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. L3Harris Technologies, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LHX

L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

(LHX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

L3Harris Technologies : Declares Quarterly Dividend

04/23/2021 | 02:12pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The Board of Directors of L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.02 per share on the common stock, payable June 15, 2021, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on June 1, 2021.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies is an agile global aerospace and defense technology innovator, delivering end-to-end solutions that meet customers’ mission-critical needs. The company provides advanced defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. L3Harris has approximately $18 billion in annual revenue and 48,000 employees, with customers in more than 100 countries. L3Harris.com.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
02:12pL3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES  : Declares Quarterly Dividend
BU
04/14L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES  : American Rheinmetall Vehicles Partner for US Army's New..
MT
04/14L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES  : and American Rheinmetall Vehicles Team to Pursue US Arm..
BU
04/13L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES  : Q1 Earnings to Come in Modestly Below Consensus, Sees U..
MT
04/13L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES  : Credit Suisse Raises L3Harris Technologies' PT to $223 ..
MT
04/12L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES  : Named Among FORTUNE's 100 Best Companies to Work For
BU
04/08L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES  : Jefferies Adjusts Price Target on L3Harris Technologies..
MT
04/08L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES  : Goldman Sachs Downgrades L3Harris Technologies to Neutr..
MT
04/05L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES  : Selected for Future US Weather Satellite Imager Design ..
BU
03/30L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES  : to Announce First Quarter Results on Friday, April 30, ..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 18 814 M - -
Net income 2021 2 061 M - -
Net Debt 2021 5 842 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 20,9x
Yield 2021 1,89%
Capitalization 43 315 M 43 315 M -
EV / Sales 2021 2,61x
EV / Sales 2022 2,48x
Nbr of Employees 48 000
Free-Float 99,0%
Chart L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
L3Harris Technologies, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 231,11 $
Last Close Price 210,71 $
Spread / Highest target 23,4%
Spread / Average Target 9,68%
Spread / Lowest Target -6,03%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
William M. Brown Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Christopher Eugene Kubasik Vice Chairman, President & Chief Operating Officer
Jesus Malave Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Ross Niebergall Chief Technology Officer & Vice President
Jacqueline Nevils Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.12.18%43 315
RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION10.29%118 900
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION7.07%105 254
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION13.39%55 279
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION23.98%52 726
BAE SYSTEMS PLC1.58%22 255
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ