Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  L3Harris Technologies, Inc.    LHX

L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

(LHX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

L3Harris Technologies : to Announce Third Quarter Results on Friday, October 30, 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/29/2020 | 05:02pm EDT

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) will host a conference call on Friday, October 30, 2020, at 8 a.m. Eastern Time (ET) to discuss its third quarter calendar year 2020 financial results.

The dial-in numbers for the teleconference are (U.S.) 877-407-6184 and (International) 201-389-0877, and participants will be directed to an operator. Please allow at least 10 minutes before the scheduled start time to connect to the teleconference. Participants are encouraged to listen via webcast, and view management’s supporting slide presentation, which will be broadcast live at https://www.l3harris.com/investors. A recording of the call will be available on the L3Harris website, beginning at approximately 12 p.m. ET on October 30.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies is an agile global aerospace and defense technology innovator, delivering end-to-end solutions that meet customers’ mission-critical needs. The company provides advanced defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. L3Harris has approximately $18 billion in annual revenue and 48,000 employees, with customers in more than 100 countries. L3Harris.com.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
05:02pL3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES : to Announce Third Quarter Results on Friday, October 30,..
BU
09/21L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES : Signs Renewable Energy Agreement as Part of Effort to Re..
BU
09/14L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES : -Led Team to Help Transform US Air Force Flight Simulato..
BU
09/10L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES : CEO and CFO to Speak at Morgan Stanley Virtual 8th Annua..
BU
09/10L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES : US Navy Awards L3Harris Technologies $104 Million Contra..
BU
09/09L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES : Gets U.S. Air Force Contract
DJ
09/09L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES : Enters Missile Systems Training with Ground Based Strate..
BU
09/08L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
09/04L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES : Photo of L3Harris Workers Observing U.S. Flag Reflection..
BU
09/02L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES : Awarded International Sonar System Program
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 18 488 M - -
Net income 2020 1 399 M - -
Net Debt 2020 5 007 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 27,6x
Yield 2020 1,90%
Capitalization 38 619 M 38 619 M -
EV / Sales 2020 2,36x
EV / Sales 2021 2,22x
Nbr of Employees 50 000
Free-Float 99,5%
Chart L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
L3Harris Technologies, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 234,15 $
Last Close Price 178,63 $
Spread / Highest target 44,4%
Spread / Average Target 31,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 12,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
William M. Brown Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Christopher Eugene Kubasik Vice Chairman, President & Chief Operating Officer
Jesus Malave CFO, Chief Accounting Officer & Senior VP
Omar Fathi Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Ross Niebergall Chief Technology Officer & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-9.72%38 619
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION0.29%109 164
RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION-33.33%88 828
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION-4.20%54 936
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION-20.09%40 342
BAE SYSTEMS PLC-12.55%20 401
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group