    LHX   US5024311095

L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

(LHX)
  Report
L3Harris to Assist in Development of Modular Open Systems for US Army Ground Vehicles

03/27/2023 | 03:01pm EDT
Highlights:

  • Accelerates future technology integration for the U.S. Army’s Next Generation Combat Vehicles
  • Delivers cutting-edge technology to the warfighter
  • Furthers the evolution of how the U.S. Army implements open-systems standards

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE: LHX) announced today a Cooperative Research and Development Agreement (CRADA) with the U.S. Army’s Combat Capabilities Development Command (DEVCOM) Ground Vehicle Systems Center (GVSC) to collaborate on the implementation of the Army’s Modular Open Systems Approach (MOSA) for its ground combat vehicles.

The Department of Defense’s MOSA strategy aims to shorten development timelines, reduce costs, and ensure warfighters are mission ready across land, air and sea. As an industry collaborator, L3Harris will advise on an open-systems direction that will reduce risk, optimize architecture design, and demonstrate and validate the technical feasibility of mission systems to enable rapid upgrades of future technology.

“Our multi-domain, open-systems expertise and ground vehicle investment expands our position within the market,” said Hugh McFadden, Director, Strategy and Product Development, L3Harris. “As a result, we’re providing cutting-edge technology and increasing the speed of its implementation to the U.S. Army’s Next-Generation Combat Vehicles.”

The CRADA signed with the Army’s DEVCOM GVSC enables data sharing and collaboration with the U.S. Army’s science and technology efforts. It also assists in future industry adherence to MOSA standards.

L3Harris already contributes open-systems expertise and advanced mission systems for next-generation ground combat vehicles and will pursue additional opportunities to support DEVCOM GVSC. Integrating this expertise into ground combat vehicles will help the Army reach its modernization priorities while saving valuable time and resources.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies is a Trusted Disruptor for the global aerospace and defense industry. With customers’ mission-critical needs always in mind, our 46,000 employees deliver end-to-end technology solutions connecting the space, air, land, sea and cyber domains.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that reflect management's current expectations, assumptions and estimates of future performance and economic conditions. Such statements are made in reliance upon the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. The company cautions investors that any forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results and future trends to differ materially from those matters expressed in or implied by such forward-looking statements. Statements about future performance and opportunities are forward-looking and involve risks and uncertainties. L3Harris disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.


© Business Wire 2023
