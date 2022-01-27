US Marine Corps Awards L3Harris $750 Million IDIQ Contract for Multi-Channel Radios

Highlights:

The U.S. Marine Corps has awarded L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) a competitive 10-year, $750 million single-award IDIQ contract for multi-channel handheld and vehicular radio systems.

The L3Harris Falcon IV® family of manpack and handheld radios selected by the USMC have been broadly adopted by the U.S. Army, U.S. Special Operations Command, U.S. Air Force and a growing number of key allies to provide secure, resilient and interoperable communications capabilities.

The AN/PRC-163 is the most advanced hand radio available in the world today. Providing a wide range of secure communications waveforms – while simultaneously integrating voice and data communications, network routing, and gateway functions – the radios offer true resilience against peer adversary threats, which is critical to achieving the Marine Corps’ vision for Force Design 2030 and enabling Joint All-Domain Command and Control (JADC2). In addition, the flexible software-defined architecture enables Marines to quickly add new waveforms and enhanced capabilities to address evolving requirements.

“This latest award extends our long and successful partnership with the Marines – we are committed to delivering and supporting battle-proven radios that provide secure and resilient communications to meet their unique mission needs,” said Chris Aebli, President, Tactical Communications, L3Harris. “Our leadership in software-defined communications architecture enables L3Harris to deliver enduring value while consistently meeting rigorous requirements for performance, size, weight and power, and security ­­— including the NSA crypto-modernization standards.”

L3Harris Technologies is an agile global aerospace and defense technology innovator, delivering end-to-end solutions that meet customers’ mission-critical needs. The company provides advanced defense and commercial technologies across space, air, land, sea and cyber domains. L3Harris has approximately $18 billion in annual revenue and 47,000 employees, with customers in more than 100 countries. L3Harris.com.

The company cautions investors that any forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results and future trends to differ materially from those matters expressed in or implied by such forward-looking statements.

