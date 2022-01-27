Log in
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. L3Harris Technologies, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LHX   US5024311095

L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

(LHX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

US Marine Corps Awards L3Harris $750 Million IDIQ Contract for Multi-Channel Radios

01/27/2022 | 05:41pm EST
Highlights:

  • Enables interoperability across U.S. DoD, Special Operations Command and key allies
  • Provides true resilience against peer adversary threats, key for Force Design 2030 and JADC2
  • Further extends successful partnership with Marines of delivering battle-proven communications

The U.S. Marine Corps has awarded L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) a competitive 10-year, $750 million single-award IDIQ contract for multi-channel handheld and vehicular radio systems.

The L3Harris Falcon IV® family of manpack and handheld radios selected by the USMC have been broadly adopted by the U.S. Army, U.S. Special Operations Command, U.S. Air Force and a growing number of key allies to provide secure, resilient and interoperable communications capabilities.

The AN/PRC-163 is the most advanced hand radio available in the world today. Providing a wide range of secure communications waveforms – while simultaneously integrating voice and data communications, network routing, and gateway functions – the radios offer true resilience against peer adversary threats, which is critical to achieving the Marine Corps’ vision for Force Design 2030 and enabling Joint All-Domain Command and Control (JADC2). In addition, the flexible software-defined architecture enables Marines to quickly add new waveforms and enhanced capabilities to address evolving requirements.

“This latest award extends our long and successful partnership with the Marines – we are committed to delivering and supporting battle-proven radios that provide secure and resilient communications to meet their unique mission needs,” said Chris Aebli, President, Tactical Communications, L3Harris. “Our leadership in software-defined communications architecture enables L3Harris to deliver enduring value while consistently meeting rigorous requirements for performance, size, weight and power, and security ­­— including the NSA crypto-modernization standards.”

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies is an agile global aerospace and defense technology innovator, delivering end-to-end solutions that meet customers’ mission-critical needs. The company provides advanced defense and commercial technologies across space, air, land, sea and cyber domains. L3Harris has approximately $18 billion in annual revenue and 47,000 employees, with customers in more than 100 countries. L3Harris.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that reflect management's current expectations, assumptions and estimates of future performance and economic conditions. Such statements are made in reliance upon the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. The company cautions investors that any forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results and future trends to differ materially from those matters expressed in or implied by such forward-looking statements. Statements about the value or expected value of orders, contracts or programs and about system capabilities are forward-looking and involve risks and uncertainties. L3Harris disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.


© Business Wire 2022
Analyst Recommendations on L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 17 933 M - -
Net income 2021 1 875 M - -
Net Debt 2021 5 725 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 24,0x
Yield 2021 1,83%
Capitalization 43 686 M 43 686 M -
EV / Sales 2021 2,76x
EV / Sales 2022 2,73x
Nbr of Employees 48 000
Free-Float 99,6%
Chart L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
L3Harris Technologies, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 222,63 $
Average target price 250,61 $
Spread / Average Target 12,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christopher Eugene Kubasik Vice Chairman, President, CEO & COO
Jesus Malave Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
William M. Brown Executive Chairman
Ross Niebergall Chief Technology Officer & Vice President
Jacqueline Nevils Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.5.26%43 686
RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION3.39%133 397
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION10.08%106 545
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION4.18%63 927
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION-1.20%56 790
BAE SYSTEMS PLC10.59%25 849