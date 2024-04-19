The Board of Directors of L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.16 per common share, payable June 18, 2024, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on June 4, 2024.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies is the Trusted Disruptor in the defense industry. With customers’ mission-critical needs always in mind, our ~50,000 employees deliver end-to-end technology solutions connecting the space, air, land, sea and cyber domains in the interest of national security.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240419843263/en/