AtkinsRéalis, a fully integrated professional services and project management company with offices around the world, recently welcomed L3Harris as a new ambassador in support of the Canadians for CANDU campaign.

Launched on February 28, 2024, and spearheaded by Co-Chairs the Right Honourable Jean Chretien and former Ontario Premier Mike Harris, the campaign promotes the deployment of CANDU® nuclear technology at home and abroad in support of Canadian and global efforts to reach net-zero emissions.

"I would like to thank L3Harris for their leadership in Canada's world-class nuclear sector and their support for CANDU technology," stated Joe St. Julian, President, Nuclear, AtkinsRéalis. "This growing movement positions Canada as a global clean energy champion, while promoting a domestic nuclear industry that Canadians can be proud of."

"We are proud to join other nuclear industry leaders in communicating the significant benefits of CANDU technology," said Rich Foster, Vice Present, L3Harris Canada. "Our Montreal, Quebec site has been developing operator training simulators and plant control computers for CANDU plants for more than 50 years. This CANDU heritage has served as a foundation for L3Harris' continued innovation and global access, in both CANDU and other non-CANDU nuclear power markets."

Read the full story: AtkinsRéalis Welcomes L3Harris as New Canadian CANDU Ambassador