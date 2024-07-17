L3Harris, a global leader in the manufacture of flight training devices, has had its Reality7e Boeing 787-9 Full Flight Simulator (FFS) approved by the Japanese Civil Aviation Bureau (JCAB).

This marks two significant milestones for the business: the first Reality7e simulator to be approved by JCAB, opening the door to future Reality7e devices in the country, and the first Reality7e device provided to ANA.

The 787-9 entered service in the second week of July at ANA's pilot training center in Tokyo, bringing ANA's total number of L3Harris 787 devices to five, increasing the airlines training capacity and enabling it to meet demand for pilot training on its 787 fleet.

L3Harris's advanced training and simulation solutions will play a pivotal role in ensuring ANA meets the highest standards of pilot training.

Ben Swann, VP Training Systems L3Harris Commercial Aviation Solutions, said: "The 787-9 simulator expands on our long-standing relationship with ANA, dating back to the 1990s, and shows their continued confidence in the quality of our training devices and the customer service we provide."