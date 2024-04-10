On April 9, Communication Systems President Sam Mehta spoke with CNBC reporter Emily Wilkins at L3Harris' tactical radio production facility in Rochester on the importance of continued funding as a leading U.S. provider of resilient communications support for Ukraine and allies worldwide.

