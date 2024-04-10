L3Harris Technologies, Inc. specializes in the design, manufacturing and marketing of information and communication equipment for the defense, government agency, and commercial structure markets. Net sales break down by family of products as follows: - integrated mission systems (32.4%): intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance systems, communication systems, electrical and electronic systems for marine platforms, advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions, etc. ; - space and airborne systems (28.3%): payload systems, sensors, complete mission solutions, confidential intelligence systems, cyber defense solutions, electronic warfare systems, etc; - communication systems (23.8%): tactical communication systems, broadband communications, integrated visual communications solutions, etc; - aviation systems (15.5%): air defense systems, commercial aircraft equipment, pilot training solutions and air traffic management systems. Net sales break down by source of income between sales of products (78.9%) and services (26.1%). The United States account for 90.2% of net sales.

