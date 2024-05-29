Austal USA constructed Vanguard and installed the hull, mechanical, and engineering systems, while L3Harris is deploying the Machinery Control System and ASView™Control System.

Vanguard's significance lies not just in its advanced technology but in its potential to shape the future of Naval Warfare. As it prepares to join the Navy's Unmanned Surface Vessel Division One, Vanguard symbolizes a new era of innovation and collaboration in maritime defense.

With Vanguard leading the charge and L3Harris at the forefront of technological advancement, the future of naval operations looks promising and secure.

Read the U.S. Navy's Press Release: https://www.navsea.navy.mil