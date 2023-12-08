Official L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC. press release
L3Harris Technologies : Expands Pilot Training Collaboration with National Aviation Academy in Azerbaijan
December 08, 2023 at 12:10 pm EST
L3Harris has had a long-standing history of collaboration with the esteemed National Aviation Academy (NAA) in Azerbaijan, solidifying our commitment to advancing aviation training in the country. This partnership has been reinforced by the supply of a new A320ceo Flat Panel Trainer (FPT) to enhance the training capabilities at NAA's Pilot Training Centre.
The L3Harris A320 FPT is a sophisticated pilot crew training device designed to optimize training efficiency. It aims to refine the skills of both pilots and maintenance personnel, offering a comprehensive understanding of the Airbus A320 flight deck systems and procedures. This strategic introduction acts as a precursor for pilots before progressing to higher-fidelity simulators, such as fixed-based and full flight simulators.
Scheduled for installation and use by the end of 2023, the A320ceo FPT will join a suite of devices previously supplied by L3Harris, including an ATR72-500 full flight simulator (FFS), Airbus A320 (FFS) and Boeing 757/767 interchange (FFS) at NAA's training center.
This collaboration signifies a stride in advancing aviation training within Azerbaijan, reflecting L3Harris' ongoing commitment to deliver cutting edge solutions to meet the growing needs of the industry.
