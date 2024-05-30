MONTREAL, Canada, May 30, 2024 - Lockheed Martin Canada has awarded L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) the Integrated Communications System for the Canadian Surface Combatant (CSC) of the Royal Canadian Navy (RCN), aimed at bolstering their operational efficacy and security on maritime missions.

The CSC program, spearheaded by Irving Shipbuilding Inc., Lockheed Martin Canada and a consortium of partners, is a beacon of maritime innovation and revitalization within Canada's shipbuilding sector. With Irving Shipbuilding leading the construction efforts under the National Shipbuilding Strategy (NSS), Lockheed Martin Canada is at the helm of the design team, collaborating with L3Harris to integrate systems in Canada.

"This award underscores L3Harris' steadfast partnership with Lockheed Martin Canada and validates our reputation for delivering dependable solutions," said Anthony Nigara, President, Maritime, L3Harris. "Our Integrated Communications System is a testament to our commitment to advancing technology and innovation, ensuring unparalleled reliability, effectiveness and seamless connectivity crucial for modern naval operations."

The program marks a significant milestone in Canada's defence industry, with promising prospects for market expansion and global exports. Initial deliveries for the first three ships of the 15-vessel program are slated to commence in 2027, signalling a bright future for growth and advancement.

Central to L3Harris' Integrated Communications System is the assurance of reliable and effective communication capabilities for RCN vessels, amplifying maritime safety, operational efficiency and mission success. This emphasizes the pivotal role played by L3Harris in supporting Canada's maritime interests and national security imperatives.

"Contracting with L3Harris to provide the Integrated Communications System demonstrates our commitment to providing the best domestic mission-critical capabilities to the Canadian Navy," said Devon Rodgers, Director Canada Programs, Lockheed Martin Canada. "This technology provides the future CSC a secure and capable platform to ensure connectivity across the fleet."

The Integrated Communications System developed by L3Harris is indispensable for enhancing situational awareness, operational efficiency and safety aboard RCN vessels. It aligns seamlessly with the ship's primary mission objectives and contributes to overall effectiveness in maritime operations. Importantly, this initiative aligns with the Canadian NSS, representing a cornerstone in modernizing Canada's naval fleet by constructing Type 26 Global Combat Ships.

