L3Harris' Fighter Sustainment Legacy

Sustained by a culture of innovation, performance excellence and continuous improvement, L3Harris has evolved into Canada's premier ISS integrator for military aircraft systems, providing outstanding ISS on many of the RCAF's mission-critical fleets from its Fighter Aircraft Depot. These include the renowned CF-188 Hornet, CC-150 Polaris, CP-140 Aurora, CH-148 Cyclone, CH-147F Chinook, CT-114 Tutor (Snowbirds) and now the incoming CC-330 Husky fleet, as part of the Canadian government's Strategic Tanker Transport Capability (STTC) project.

Over time, L3Harris' partnership with the RCAF has grown significantly, reflecting its commitment to support Canada's 'Strong, Secure, Engaged' defence policy.

"We are very proud of the heritage and long history of partnership we have with the RCAF," said Ugo Paniconi, L3Harris Technologies General Manager (Mirabel, Quebec). "If you look across our current business portfolio, you may be surprised at the breadth and scope of our support. We are the leading ISS provider to the RCAF and we look forward to continuing this support for many decades."

L3Harris has been supporting the RCAF's fighter aircraft fleet, the venerable CF-188, for over 35 years. Canada acquired the Hornet fleet in the early 1980s and secured the necessary aircraft data access rights, allowing for a national approach to fleet sustainment. This positioned L3Harris to support the RCAF with significant fleet structural life extension and avionics modernization programs, which ultimately extended the operational life of this aircraft by 20-25 years and expanded the value of Canada's investment.

In 2022, L3Harris' journey with Canada's Hornet was extended, following a contract award to continue to provide ISS on the CF-188 fleet, until the incoming F-35 next-generation fighter aircraft becomes fully operational in 2032. L3Harris' record of commitment to performance, value for money, flexibility and economic benefits led to the award. The company delivered the first aircraft of the Hornet Extension Project (HEP) in the summer of 2023.

One Team

L3Harris' remarkable fighter sustainment legacy would not be possible without the significant contributions and expertise of its Canadian workforce. Over the years, L3Harris has provided unmatched support to the RCAF, and to other valuable international customers, from its Fighter Aircraft Depotlocated in Mirabel, Quebec, as well as from its 12 other operating sites located across Canada.

The 'ISS' team is comprised of 1,100 passionate and dedicated employees, which includes 250 specialized and highly experienced personnel embedded within RCAF squadrons at 10 operational bases across Canada and with the Weapon Systems Management organizations in National Defence Headquarters. They work side-by-side with the Canadian Air Force to help maintain operational readiness in support of Canada's defense mandate.

"We are and have always been One Team with one common goal: providing the best service and innovative solutions for our customers," stated Paniconi. "The Canadian team takes immense pride in the work they do for the RCAF. Some employees have been with company for decades, including myself, showing our commitment to Canada's security and defence mandate."

To ensure maximum fighter support, the L3Harris facility in Halifax, Nova Scotia, also provides F/A-18 displays repair and overhaul, a service which is relied upon by the U.S. Marine Corps in addition to the RCAF.

Ready for the Next Generation of Fighter

Given the company's fighter aircraft credentials, commitment to competitive pricing, customer focus and execution excellence, L3Harris is well-positioned to continue its fighter sustainment legacy on Canada's next fighter aircraft, the F-35 Lightning II, from its Fighter Aircraft Depot. L3Harris has proudly maintained Canada's fighter aircraft fleet for the last 38 years and stands ready to apply this experience and the demonstrated passion of its entire Canadian workforce to support Canada's next fighter aircraft fleet.

"We are very proud of the support we have been providing and continue to provide to the RCAF," mentioned Paniconi. "On behalf of myself and the entire L3Harris team, I would like to congratulate the Canadian Air Force on an incredible century of service, dedication and sacrifice. It is an honour and a pleasure to contribute to your mission. As Canada now embarks on an exciting journey to adopt the next generation of aircraft, including the F-35 Lightning II, we are committed to continue our support of the RCAF to help Canada defend its interests at home and abroad."