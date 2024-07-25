Orders1 of $5.2 billion; book-to-bill of 1.0x Revenue of $5.3 billion, up 13% Operating margin of 9.0%; adjusted segment operating margin1 of 15.6% Diluted earnings per share (EPS) of $1.92; non-GAAP EPS1 of $3.24 2024 revenue guidance range increases from $20.8B - $21.3B to $21.0B - $21.3B 2024 adjusted segment operating margin1 guidance increases from >15% to 15.2% - 15.4%* 2024 Non-GAAP EPS guidance range increases from $12.70 - $13.05 to $12.85 - $13.15*

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE: LHX) reported second quarter 2024 diluted EPS of $1.92, on second quarter revenue of $5.3 billion. Second quarter 2024 non-GAAP diluted EPS1 was $3.24, as compared to non-GAAP diluted EPS1 of $2.97 for the second quarter of 2023, a 9% increase. A reconciliation of non-GAAP results are detailed in tables beginning on page 11.

"We delivered another strong quarter of financial results with improved margins, reflecting our commitment to operational excellence and a relentless focus on execution that delivers value to our customers and shareholders," said Christopher E. Kubasik, Chair and CEO.

Kubasik added, "As we celebrate the five year anniversary of the L3 and Harris merger, I'm proud of the progress we've made as the industry's Trusted Disruptor. Our first half results reflect progress toward achieving our 2026 financial framework. We are raising our revenue, margin and EPS guidance for the year, underscoring the tangible results of our LHX NeXt initiative, which is focused on streamlining our operations and enhancing our efficiency while transforming the company."

SUMMARY FINANCIAL RESULTS AND 2024 GUIDANCE

Second Quarter Year to Date 2024 Guidance* ($ millions, except per share data) 2024 2023 Change 2024 2023 Change Revenue Space & Airborne Systems $ 1,707 $ 1,715 $ 3,458 $ 3,370 Integrated Mission Systems 1,729 1,735 3,398 3,435 Communication Systems 1,346 1,289 2,640 2,452 Aerojet Rocketdyne 581 — 1,123 — Corporate eliminations (64 ) (46 ) (109 ) (93 ) Revenue $ 5,299 $ 4,693 13 % $ 10,510 $ 9,164 15 % $21.0B - $21.3B (Prior: $20.8B - 21.3B) Operating income Space & Airborne Systems $ 215 $ 168 28 % $ 431 $ 355 21 % Integrated Mission Systems 206 162 27 % 396 347 14 % Communication Systems 329 325 1 % 639 591 8 % Aerojet Rocketdyne 75 — n/a 147 — n/a Unallocated items (349 ) (255 ) (759 ) (500 ) Operating income $ 476 $ 400 19 % $ 854 $ 793 8 % Operating margin 9.0 % 8.5 % 50 bps 8.1 % 8.7 % (60) bps Adjusted segment operating income1 $ 825 $ 694 19 % $ 1,613 $ 1,332 21 % Adjusted segment operating margin1 15.6 % 14.8 % 80 bps 15.3 % 14.5 % 80 bps 15.2% - 15.4% (Prior: > 15%) Effective tax rate (GAAP) 5.9 % 5.6 % 30 bps 4.1 % 7.4 % (330) bps Effective tax rate (non-GAAP1) 12.9 % 13.3 % (40) bps 13.0 % 13.4 % (40) bps EPS $ 1.92 $ 1.83 5 % $ 3.40 $ 3.60 (6 %) Non-GAAP EPS1 $ 3.24 $ 2.97 9 % $ 6.30 $ 5.82 8 % $12.85 - $13.15 (Prior: $12.70 - $13.05) Cash from operations $ 754 $ 414 82 % $ 650 $ 764 (15 %) Adjusted free cash flow1 $ 714 $ 342 109 % $ 558 $ 657 (15 %) ~2.2B *When we provide our expectation for adjusted segment operating margin, effective tax rate on non-GAAP income, non-GAAP EPS and adjusted free cash flow on a forward-looking basis, a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the corresponding GAAP measures is not available without unreasonable effort due to the unavailability of items for exclusion from the GAAP measure. We are unable to address the probable significance of this information, the variability of which may have a significant impact on future GAAP results. See Non-GAAP Financial Measures on page 7 for more information.

Revenue: Second quarter revenue increased 13%, primarily driven by the acquisition of Aerojet Rocketdyne (AR) and 1% total organic growth from increased demand for tactical and broadband communication products in our Communication Systems (CS) segment. Growth was also driven by continued demand in Space Systems and classified Intel & Cyber programs within the Space & Airborne Systems (SAS) Segment. This growth was offset by lower volumes in our Airborne Combat Systems business. In the Integrated Mission Systems (IMS) segment, growth in Maritime programs was offset by lower volumes associated with our Commercial Aviation business, the divestiture of which is pending closure.

Operating Margin:

GAAP: Second quarter operating margin increased 50 bps to 9.0% driven by improved operational performance, partially offset by the impact of increased corporate unallocated items, including intangible amortization from mergers and acquisitions and LHX NeXt implementation costs.

Adjusted segment operating margin1: Expanded 80 bps to 15.6% due to improved operational and program performance across the SAS, IMS and CS segments, including LHX NeXt driven cost savings.

EPS:

GAAP: Second quarter EPS increased 5% to $1.92 due to an increase in operating income, partially offset by the impact of intangible amortization from mergers and acquisitions, LHX NeXt implementation costs and higher interest expense.

Non-GAAP1: Increased 9% to $3.24 driven by higher adjusted segment operating income1, partially offset by higher interest expense.

The largest differences between GAAP and Non-GAAP EPS are attributable to intangible amortization and LHX NeXt implementation costs.

Cash Flows:

Cash from Operations: Second quarter cash from operations was $754 million driven by net income growth and improved working capital performance.

Adjusted free cash flow1: Delivered $714 million in adjusted free cash flow1 driven by net income growth, improved working capital performance and adjustments for acquisitions and severance related costs.

SEGMENT RESULTS AND GUIDANCE:

SAS

Second Quarter Year to Date 2024 Guidance* ($ millions) 2024 2023 Change 2024 2023 Change Revenue $ 1,707 $ 1,715 — % $ 3,458 $ 3,370 3 % ~$7,000 Operating margin 12.6 % 9.8 % 280 bps 12.5 % 10.5 % 200 bps low 12%* (Prior ~12%)

Revenue: Second quarter revenue was flat year-over-year, resulting from continued growth in Space Systems and classified program growth in Intel and Cyber, which was offset by lower volumes in our Airborne Combat Systems business and lower revenues from the divestiture of the antenna business. Excluding this divestiture, organic revenue increased 1%.

Operating Margin: Second quarter operating margin increased 280 bps largely due to the absence of a non-cash charge that impacted 2023, improved operational and program performance, including the impact of the LHX NeXt cost savings initiative.

IMS

Second Quarter Year to Date 2024 Guidance* ($ millions) 2024 2023 Change 2024 2023 Change Revenue $ 1,729 $ 1,735 — % $ 3,398 $ 3,435 (1 )% $6,500 - $6,700 (Prior $6,400 - $6,600) Operating margin 11.9 % 9.3 % 260 bps 11.7 % 10.1 % 160 bps mid 11%* (Prior low-mid 11%)

Revenue: Second quarter revenue was flat, as higher volumes on Maritime programs were offset by lower volume in our Commercial Aviation business.

Operating Margin: Second quarter operating margin increased 260 bps from improved program performance, including the impact of LHX NeXt cost savings.

CS

Second Quarter Year to Date 2024 Guidance* ($ millions) 2024 2023 Change 2024 2023 Change Revenue $ 1,346 $ 1,289 4 % $ 2,640 $ 2,452 8 % $5,300 - 5,400 Operating margin 24.4 % 25.2 % (80) bps 24.2 % 24.1 % 10 bps mid 24%* (Prior low-mid 24%)

Revenue: Second quarter revenue increased 4%, primarily from higher volumes in Broadband Communications and increased Department of Defense (DoD) sales in Tactical Communications.

Operating Margin: Second quarter operating margin decreased 80 bps primarily from higher domestic tactical radio mix and timing of software sales, partially offset by LHX NeXt cost savings and the favorable impact of legal settlements.

AR

Second Quarter Year to Date 2024 Guidance* ($ millions) 2024 2023 Change 2024 2023 Change Revenue $ 581 $ — $ 1,123 $ — $2,400 - $2,500 Operating margin 12.9 % — % 13.1 % — % high 11%*

Revenue and Operating Margin: Second quarter results are attributed to program execution across Missile Solutions and Space Propulsion and Power Systems.

SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION:

2024* 2023 Other Information Current Prior Actuals FAS/CAS operating adjustment ~$30 million ~$30 million $110 million Non-service FAS pension income ~$310 million ~$310 million $310 million Net interest expense ~$660 million ~$650 million $543 million Effective tax rate on GAAP income 1.9% Effective tax rate on non-GAAP income1 13.0% - 13.5% 13.0% - 13.5% 13.0% Average diluted shares Flat Flat - up slightly 190.6 Capital expenditures ~2% sales ~2% sales 2% sales

Ad Hoc Business Review Committee: The company entered into a Cooperation Agreement in December 2023 requiring, among other items, the formation of an Ad Hoc Business Review Committee (BRC) to independently review the company’s execution toward shareholder value creation opportunities. Earlier this month, the BRC provided its recommendations and informed the full Board of Directors that it had completed its review. With the work now complete, the ad hoc BRC has been dissolved per its charter.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This earnings release contains Non-GAAP Financial Measures ("NGFMs") (as listed on page 16) within the meaning of Regulation G promulgated by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Management believes excluding the adjustments listed on page 16 for the purposes of calculating certain NGFMs is useful to investors because these costs do not reflect our ongoing operating performance; however there is no guarantee that items excluded from NGFMs will not reoccur in future periods. These adjustments, when considered together with the unadjusted GAAP financial measures, provide information that is useful to investors in understanding period-over-period operating results separate and apart from items that may, or could, have a disproportionately positive or negative impact on results in any particular period. Management also believes that these adjustments to our NGFMs enhance the ability of investors to analyze L3Harris business trends, to understand L3Harris performance and to evaluate our initiatives to drive improved financial performance. We utilize NGFMs as guides in forecasting, budgeting and long-term planning processes and to measure operating performance for compensation purposes. NGFMs should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, financial measures presented in accordance with GAAP. See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” beginning on page 12 for detail on the adjustments to our NGFMs. We also provide our expectation of forward-looking NGFMs. A reconciliation of forward-looking NGFMs to comparable GAAP measures is not available without unreasonable effort because of inherent difficulty in forecasting and quantifying the comparable GAAP measures and the applicable adjustments and other amounts that would be necessary for such a reconciliation, including due to potentially high variability, complexity and low visibility as to the applicable adjustments and other amounts which could have an unpredictable and potentially disproportionate impact on future GAAP results, such as the impact of Aerojet Rocketdyne, costs associated with LHX NeXt, potential divestitures and their timing, other unusual gains and losses and extent of tax deductibility.

Conference Call and Webcast

L3Harris Technologies will host a call tomorrow, July 26, 2024, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time (ET).

The dial-in numbers for the teleconference are (U.S.) 877-407-6184 and (International) 201-389-0877, and participants will be directed to an operator. Participants are encouraged to listen via webcast, which will be broadcast live at L3Harris.com/investors. A recording of the call will be available on the L3Harris website, beginning at approximately 12 p.m. ET on July 26, 2024.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies is the Trusted Disruptor in the defense industry. With customers’ mission-critical needs always in mind, our employees deliver end-to-end technology solutions connecting the space, air, land, sea and cyber domains in the interest of national security. Visit L3Harris.com for more information.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this earnings release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements that reflect management's current expectations, assumptions and estimates of future performance and economic conditions. Such statements are made in reliance on the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements in this earnings release include but are not limited to: potential divestitures and their timing; 2024 guidance; 2026 financial framework; anticipated LHX NeXt initiative costs and savings targets and their impacts; supplemental financial information for 2024; and other statements regarding the business outlook and financial performance guidance that are not historical facts. The company cautions investors that any forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results and future trends to differ materially from those matters expressed in or implied by such forward-looking statements, including but not limited to: competitive markets and U.S. Government spending priorities; changes in the mix of fixed-price, cost-plus and time-and-material type contracts and the impact of a significant increase in or sustained period of increased inflation; the termination, impact of regulations, failure to fund, or negative audit findings for U.S. Government contracts; uncertain economic conditions; the consequences of future geo-political events; the impact of government investigations; the risks of doing business internationally; disruptions to our supply chain; the attraction and retention of key employees; the ability to develop new products and services and technologies that achieve market acceptance; natural disasters or other significant business disruptions; inability to achieve the expected results of LHX NeXt; indebtedness and ability to make payments on, repay or service indebtedness; unfunded defined benefit plans liability; the level of returns on defined benefit plan assets, changes in interest rates and other market factors; changes in effective tax rate or additional tax exposures; the ability to obtain export licenses or make sales to foreign governments; unforeseen environmental issues; the outcome of litigation or arbitration; potential claims related to infringement of intellectual property rights or environmental remediation or other contingencies; expanded operations, including related to handling of dangerous materials; risks related to other strategic transactions, including pending and contemplated divestitures. Further information relating to these and other factors that may impact the company's results, future trends and forward-looking statements are disclosed in the company's filings with the SEC. The forward-looking statements contained in this earnings release are made as of the date of this earnings release, and the company disclaims any intention or obligation, other than imposed by law, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Persons reading this earnings release are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Financial Tables

