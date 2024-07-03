We recently conducted Preliminary Design Review (PDR) for our ADVEW system prototype, designed to provide F/A-18 jets with state-of-the-art countermeasures to complete their mission in an environment where threats and adversaries are becoming more sophisticated. We're now aiming for Prototype System Integration Lab Testing this summer.

This PDR latest milestone is part of a $80 million contract with the U.S. Navy, and builds on L3Harris' two-decade legacy of delivering advanced EW systems to the F/A-18.

L3Harris' EW solutions area already successfully integrated on today's F/A-18. Our integrated defensive electronic countermeasures (IDECM) AN/ALQ-214 on-board jammer (OBJ) helps protect the aircraft and crews against advanced radio frequency (RF) threats and sophisticated integrated air defense systems. L3Harris has received more than $2 billion in awards to date from the Naval Air Systems Command for AN/ALQ-214 development and production.

