ROCHESTER, N.Y., June 20, 2024 - L3Harris Technologies (NYSE: LHX) has received a contract worth up to $153 million to deliver an interoperable, critical communication network throughout Wisconsin, enabling public safety agencies to connect through a unified network during emergencies.

L3Harris will provide next-generation technology to support the state's public safety migration to Project 25-compliant operations under the Wisconsin Interoperable Systems for Communications (WISCOM) contract. The L3Harris solution offers a high-reliability, IP-based network that brings the best, next-generation technologies from across the company's XL Series and Two47 portfolio. This integrated system provides emergency personnel access to both public safety and commercial-carrier frequency channels with the flexibility to connect legacy and emerging communications assets, and easily upgrade with future capabilities.

"Upgrading WISCOM will provide first responders with the most advanced, resilient communications systems available," said Nino DiCosmo, President, Public Safety and Professional Communications, L3Harris. "We are committed to supporting migration strategies that allow public safety officials like those in Wisconsin's cities and counties to seamlessly collaborate with neighboring communities."

The WISCOM contract strengthens L3Harris' leadership in delivering statewide mission-critical communications networks. With more than 80 years of experience fielding more than 500 systems in public safety and professional communications worldwide, L3Harris has already fielded six statewide mission-critical communications networks in Florida, Maine, Nevada, Oregon, Utah and Washington.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies is the Trusted Disruptor in the defense industry. With customers' mission-critical needs always in mind, our ~50,000 employees deliver end-to-end technology solutions connecting the space, air, land, sea and cyber domains in the interest of national security.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that reflect management's current expectations, assumptions and estimates of future performance and economic conditions. Such statements are made in reliance upon the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. The company cautions investors that any forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results and future trends to differ materially from those matters expressed in or implied by such forward-looking statements. Statements about the value or expected value of orders, contracts or programs and about system capabilities are

forward-looking and involve risks and uncertainties. L3Harris disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

# # #