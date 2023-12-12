Official L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC. press release

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) will host its Investor Day today in person and via webcast from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. ET at the company’s Florida headquarters. Instructions for streaming the event live can be found at Investorday.L3Harris.com.

L3Harris Chair and CEO Christopher E. Kubasik and other members of the executive leadership team will provide updates on the company’s strategy, operational performance and anticipated highlights for 2024.

Slides from the event will post to the Investor Relations section of L3Harris.com later today.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies is the Trusted Disruptor in the defense industry. With customers’ mission-critical needs always in mind, our 50,000 employees deliver end-to-end technology solutions connecting the space, air, land, sea and cyber domains in the interest of national security.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231212499672/en/