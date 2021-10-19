La Doria S p A : Exclusive negotiations continue between the majority shareholders of La Doria S.p.A. and Investindustrial See Attachment View research

PRESS RELEASE

EXCLUSIVE NEGOTIATIONS CONTINUE BETWEEN THE MAJORITY SHAREHOLDERS OF LA DORIA S.p.A. AND INVESTINDUSTRIAL FOR A CORPORATE TRANSACTION ON THE COMPANY

Angri (SA), October 19, 2021 - The Board of Directors of La Doria S.p.A. ("La Doria"), following on from that announced to the market on September 27, 2021, announces the communication by the shareholders subject to the shareholders' agreement, which covers a 63% holding in the Company, that negotiations with Investindustrial International Holdings S.à r.l. ("Investindustrial") continue - and are at an advanced stage -, for the conclusion of a corporate transaction on La Doria.

The shareholders also informed the Board of the extension to October 30, 2021 of the exclusivity period (expiring on October 20, 2021) to allow for an orderly completion of the current negotiations and of the relative contractual documentation.

La Doria, a company listed on the STAR segment of Borsa Italiana, is the leading European producer of processed pulses and peeled and chopped tomatoes on the retail channel and among the leading Italian producers of fruit juices and beverages. La Doria is also the leading producer in Europe of private label ready- made sauces.

2020 revenues totalled Euro 848.1 million, of which 97% generated by the private labels segment with the major domestic and international retailers.