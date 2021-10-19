Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. La Doria S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LD   IT0001055521

LA DORIA S.P.A.

(LD)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

La Doria S p A : Exclusive negotiations continue between the majority shareholders of La Doria S.p.A. and Investindustrial See Attachment View research

10/19/2021 | 12:11pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PRESS RELEASE

EXCLUSIVE NEGOTIATIONS CONTINUE BETWEEN THE MAJORITY SHAREHOLDERS OF LA DORIA S.p.A. AND INVESTINDUSTRIAL FOR A CORPORATE TRANSACTION ON THE COMPANY

Angri (SA), October 19, 2021 - The Board of Directors of La Doria S.p.A. ("La Doria"), following on from that announced to the market on September 27, 2021, announces the communication by the shareholders subject to the shareholders' agreement, which covers a 63% holding in the Company, that negotiations with Investindustrial International Holdings S.à r.l. ("Investindustrial") continue - and are at an advanced stage -, for the conclusion of a corporate transaction on La Doria.

The shareholders also informed the Board of the extension to October 30, 2021 of the exclusivity period (expiring on October 20, 2021) to allow for an orderly completion of the current negotiations and of the relative contractual documentation.

La Doria, a company listed on the STAR segment of Borsa Italiana, is the leading European producer of processed pulses and peeled and chopped tomatoes on the retail channel and among the leading Italian producers of fruit juices and beverages. La Doria is also the leading producer in Europe of private label ready- made sauces.

2020 revenues totalled Euro 848.1 million, of which 97% generated by the private labels segment with the major domestic and international retailers.

Contact:

Patrizia Lepere

Investor & Media Relations Manager

0815166260- 3409673931

Email: patrizia.lepere@gruppoladoria.it

Website: www.gruppoladoria.it

La Doria S.p.A. - Via Nazionale, 320 - 84012 Angri (SA) - Tel. +39.081.5166111 - Fax +39.081.5135991 - www.gruppoladoria.it

Exporters' Role No. 398 - Salerno R.E.A. c/o C.C.I.A.A. No. 147593 - VAT No. IT 00180700650 - Share Capital € 46.810.000,00 (fully paid-in)

Facilities: ANGRI (SA) - Via Nazionale, 320 - Tel. +39.081.5166111 | FAENZA (RA) - Via Emilia Ponente, 4 - Tel. +39.0546.622455

SARNO (SA) - Via Sarno-Palma (SS 367) Km. 16,400 - Tel. +39.081.9681411 I FISCIANO (SA) - Via Poìcareccìa, 1/5 - Tel. +39.089.826577

PARMA (PR) - Viale delle Esposizioni, 79/A - Tel. +39.0521.708611 |

Disclaimer

La Doria S.p.A. published this content on 19 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 October 2021 16:10:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about LA DORIA S.P.A.
12:11pLA DORIA S P A : Exclusive negotiations continue between the majority shareholders of La D..
PU
09/27La Doria Top Investor in Talks with InvestIndustrial to Sell
CI
09/27LA DORIA S P A : Shares Down12% on Proposed Sale of Interest by Majority Shareholders
MT
09/27LA DORIA S P A : Italy's La Doria top investor in talks with Investindustrial to sell
RE
09/27LA DORIA S P A : Negotiations in progress between the majority shareholders of la doria s...
PU
09/24LA DORIA S P A : Comments on press rumors
PU
09/10La Doria S.P.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2021
CI
07/26LA DORIA S P A : Independent Director resignation
PU
07/05LA DORIA S.P.A. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
06/23LA DORIA S P A : Publication of the minutes of the Ordinary Shareholders' meeting on June ..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 807 M 939 M 939 M
Net income 2021 47,0 M 54,7 M 54,7 M
Net Debt 2021 104 M 121 M 121 M
P/E ratio 2021 10,8x
Yield 2021 2,47%
Capitalization 507 M 588 M 590 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,76x
EV / Sales 2022 0,70x
Nbr of Employees 810
Free-Float 30,2%
Chart LA DORIA S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
La Doria S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LA DORIA S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 16,58 €
Average target price 21,70 €
Spread / Average Target 30,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Andrea Ferraioli Vice Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Antonio Ferraioli Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Elena David Independent Director
Michele Preda Independent Director
Michaela Castelli Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LA DORIA S.P.A.21.20%588
CHONGQING FULING ZHACAI GROUP CO., LTD.-27.94%4 165
AGRANA BETEILIGUNGS-AG12.78%1 318
BONDUELLE3.37%800
ROCK FIELD CO., LTD.13.90%409
TIANYUN INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED-3.97%180