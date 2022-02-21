Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. La Doria S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LD   IT0001055521

LA DORIA S.P.A.

(LD)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

La Doria S p A : Notice pursuant to Article 102,paragraph 3, of Legislative Decree 24 February 1998, no. 58 See Attachment View research

02/21/2022 | 12:31pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

THE RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION OF THIS COMMUNICATION IS NOT PERMITTED IN ANY COUNTRY WHERE SUCH COMMUNICATION WOULD VIOLATE THE RELEVANT APPLICABLE REGULATION

MANDATORY TENDER OFFER FOR THE ORDINARY SHARES OF LA DORIA S.P.A. BY AMALFI HOLDING S.P.A.

PRESS RELEASE

pursuant to Article 102, paragraph 3, of Legislative Decree no.58 of 24 February 1998, as subsequently amended and supplemented (the "Consolidated Financial Act" or "CFA") and Article 37-ter, paragraph 3 of the Regulation issued by CONSOB with Resolution no.11971 of 14 May 1999, as subsequently amended and supplemented ("Issuers' Regulation").

***

OFFER DOCUMENT FILED WITH CONSOB

Milan, 21 February 2022 - Pursuant to Article 102, paragraph 3, of CFA and Article 37-ter, paragraph 3 of the Issuers' Regulation", Amalfi Holding S.p.A. (the "Offeror" or "Bidco"), a company whose 65% of the share capital is held by investment companies of the fund Investindustrial VII L.P and by certain members of the Ferraioli family for the remaining 35% of the share capital, hereby announces that on the date hereof it has filed with the Commissione Nazionale per le Società e la Borsa ("CONSOB") the offer document (the "Offer Document"), intended for publication, related to the mandatory tender offer under Articles 102 e 106, paragraph 1 and paragraph 3, letter a), and 109, paragraph 1, of the CFA (the "Offer"), launched by Bidco on the ordinary shares of La Doria S.p.A. ("La Doria", the "Issuer" or the "Company"), a company with shares listed on the Euronext Milan, STAR segment, organized and managed by Borsa Italiana S.p.A.

The Offer is launched for all of the shares of the Issuer (the "Shares" or "Share LD") - including the 437,401 treasury shares held by the Issuer on the date of the Offer Document - equal to a maximum of 9,614,878 Shares and representative of the 31,01% of the capital shares of the Company (hereinafter, the "Shares Subject to the Offer").

The number of the Shares Subject to the Offer might be reduced if the Offeror and/or the persons acting in concert purchase, directly and/or indirectly, Shares outside the Offer.

The Offeror will pay a consideration amounting to Euro 16.50 (sixteen point fifty) for each Share tendered in response to the Offer (the "Price").

In the event of full acceptance of the Offer the maximum disbursement of the Offer, calculated with respect to the Price equal to Euro 16.50 (sixteen point fifty) per Share, is equal to Euro 158,645,487.00.

The Offer is launched in Italy, as the Shares are listed on Euronext Milan, STAR segment, organized and managed by Borsa Italiana, is addressed, indiscriminately and on equal terms, to all the shareholders of the Issuer and, except as indicated below, is subject to the disclosure requirements and procedural obligations provided for by Italian law.

The Offer Document will be published upon conclusion of CONSOB's review carried out pursuant to Article 102, paragraph 4, of the CFA.

Pending publication of the Offer Document, unless otherwise specifically stated, please refer to the Offeror's notice issued pursuant to Article 102, paragraph 1, of the CFA, and Article 37 of the Issuers' Regulation and published on the Issuer's website at www.gruppoladoria.it., which indicates the legal basis, terms and key elements of the Offer.

The text of this communication is available also on the website of the Issuer www.gruppoladoria.it.

***

This notice does not represent nor does it intend to represent an offer, invitation or solicitation to buy or otherwise acquire, subscribe, sell or otherwise dispose of financial instruments, and no sale, issue or transfer of financial instruments of La Doria S.p.A. will be made in any country in breach of the regulations applicable therein. The Offer will be launched through the publication of the relevant Offer Document subject to the approval of CONSOB. The Offer Document will contain the full description of the terms and conditions of the said Offer, including the manner in which it can be accepted.

The publication or dissemination of this notice in countries other than Italy may be subject to restrictions under the applicable law and, therefore, any person subject to the laws of any country other than Italy is required to independently acquire information about any restrictions under applicable laws and regulations and ensure that he, she or it complies with them. Any failure to comply with such restrictions may constitute a violation of the relevant country's applicable law. To the maximum extent permitted under the applicable law, the persons involved in the Offer shall be deemed to be exempted from any liability or adverse effect that might arise from the breach of such restrictions by the relevant persons. This notice has been prepared in accordance with Italian law and the information disclosed herein may be different from that which would have been disclosed if the notice had been prepared under the law of countries other than Italy.

No copy of this notice or of any other documents relating to the Offer shall be, nor may be, sent by post or

otherwise forwarded or distributed in any or from any country in which the provisions of local laws and regulations might give rise to civil, criminal or regulatory risks to the extent that information concerning the Offer is transmitted or made available to shareholders of La Doria S.p.A. in such country or other countries where such conduct would constitute a violation of the laws of such country and any person receiving such documents (including as custodian, trustee or trustee) is required not to post or otherwise transmit or distribute them to or from any such country.

Disclaimer

La Doria S.p.A. published this content on 21 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 February 2022 17:30:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about LA DORIA S.P.A.
02/08LA DORIA S P A : Key information concerning Shareholders' agreement between Impegno S.r.l...
PU
02/07LA DORIA S P A : Press release pursuant to Article 41, paragraph 2, let. c) of the Issuers..
PU
02/07LA DORIA S P A : Filing of Shareholder Agreements
PU
01/31LA DORIA S P A : Notice pursuant to Article 102,paragraph 1, of Legislative Decree 24 Febr..
PU
01/28LA DORIA S P A : BoD reviews the 2021 forecast and approves the 2022-2024 guidance
PU
01/27LA DORIA S P A : Corporate calendar for the year 2022 See Attachment View research
PU
01/12LA DORIA S P A : European Commission clearance obtained for the 63.13% acquisition of the ..
PU
01/11EU Clears Investindustrial's La Doria Acquisition
MT
2021LA DORIA S P A : Publication of the minutes of the Ordinary Shareholders' meeting on Decem..
PU
2021LA DORIA S P A : Summary report of the votes See attachment
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 807 M 915 M 915 M
Net income 2021 47,0 M 53,3 M 53,3 M
Net Debt 2021 104 M 118 M 118 M
P/E ratio 2021 10,8x
Yield 2021 2,49%
Capitalization 503 M 570 M 570 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,75x
EV / Sales 2022 0,70x
Nbr of Employees 820
Free-Float -
Chart LA DORIA S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
La Doria S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LA DORIA S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 16,46 €
Average target price 22,00 €
Spread / Average Target 33,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Antonio Ferraioli Chief Executive Officer & Director
Cesare Piovene Porto Godi Chairman
Enzo Diodato Lamberti Director
Diodato Ferraioli Director
Raffaella Viscardi Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LA DORIA S.P.A.0.00%570
CHONGQING FULING ZHACAI GROUP CO., LTD.-13.81%4 571
AGRANA BETEILIGUNGS-AG-1.63%1 198
BONDUELLE-5.52%717
ROCK FIELD CO., LTD.5.51%367
TIANYUN INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED1.35%190