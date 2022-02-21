La Doria S p A : Notice pursuant to Article 102,paragraph 3, of Legislative Decree 24 February 1998, no. 58 See Attachment View research

THE RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION OF THIS COMMUNICATION IS NOT PERMITTED IN ANY COUNTRY WHERE SUCH COMMUNICATION WOULD VIOLATE THE RELEVANT APPLICABLE REGULATION

MANDATORY TENDER OFFER FOR THE ORDINARY SHARES OF LA DORIA S.P.A. BY AMALFI HOLDING S.P.A.

PRESS RELEASE

pursuant to Article 102, paragraph 3, of Legislative Decree no.58 of 24 February 1998, as subsequently amended and supplemented (the "Consolidated Financial Act" or "CFA") and Article 37-ter, paragraph 3 of the Regulation issued by CONSOB with Resolution no.11971 of 14 May 1999, as subsequently amended and supplemented ("Issuers' Regulation").

OFFER DOCUMENT FILED WITH CONSOB

Milan, 21 February 2022 - Pursuant to Article 102, paragraph 3, of CFA and Article 37-ter, paragraph 3 of the Issuers' Regulation", Amalfi Holding S.p.A. (the "Offeror" or "Bidco"), a company whose 65% of the share capital is held by investment companies of the fund Investindustrial VII L.P and by certain members of the Ferraioli family for the remaining 35% of the share capital, hereby announces that on the date hereof it has filed with the Commissione Nazionale per le Società e la Borsa ("CONSOB") the offer document (the "Offer Document"), intended for publication, related to the mandatory tender offer under Articles 102 e 106, paragraph 1 and paragraph 3, letter a), and 109, paragraph 1, of the CFA (the "Offer"), launched by Bidco on the ordinary shares of La Doria S.p.A. ("La Doria", the "Issuer" or the "Company"), a company with shares listed on the Euronext Milan, STAR segment, organized and managed by Borsa Italiana S.p.A.

The Offer is launched for all of the shares of the Issuer (the "Shares" or "Share LD") - including the 437,401 treasury shares held by the Issuer on the date of the Offer Document - equal to a maximum of 9,614,878 Shares and representative of the 31,01% of the capital shares of the Company (hereinafter, the "Shares Subject to the Offer").

The number of the Shares Subject to the Offer might be reduced if the Offeror and/or the persons acting in concert purchase, directly and/or indirectly, Shares outside the Offer.

The Offeror will pay a consideration amounting to Euro 16.50 (sixteen point fifty) for each Share tendered in response to the Offer (the "Price").

In the event of full acceptance of the Offer the maximum disbursement of the Offer, calculated with respect to the Price equal to Euro 16.50 (sixteen point fifty) per Share, is equal to Euro 158,645,487.00.

The Offer is launched in Italy, as the Shares are listed on Euronext Milan, STAR segment, organized and managed by Borsa Italiana, is addressed, indiscriminately and on equal terms, to all the shareholders of the Issuer and, except as indicated below, is subject to the disclosure requirements and procedural obligations provided for by Italian law.

The Offer Document will be published upon conclusion of CONSOB's review carried out pursuant to Article 102, paragraph 4, of the CFA.

Pending publication of the Offer Document, unless otherwise specifically stated, please refer to the Offeror's notice issued pursuant to Article 102, paragraph 1, of the CFA, and Article 37 of the Issuers' Regulation and published on the Issuer's website at www.gruppoladoria.it., which indicates the legal basis, terms and key elements of the Offer.

The text of this communication is available also on the website of the Issuer www.gruppoladoria.it.