    LD   IT0001055521

LA DORIA S.P.A.

(LD)
NewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Most relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

La Doria S p A : RESULTS FOR Q1 2021 AND 2021-2023 INDUSTRIAL PLAN – MID & SMALL 2021|SPRING| VIRTUAL CONFERENCE See Attachment View research

06/15/2021 | 04:54am EDT
Mid & Small 2021|Spring

Virtual Conference - June 15th, 2021

1

Contents

  • Company overview
    • Business
    • Evolution of the Group
    • Competitive position
    • An extensive product range
    • Group structure
    • Production sites
    • Major strengths

Strategic objectives

  • 2020 Highlights
  • 3M 2021 Financial Highlights
    • Industrial and Trading operations overview
    • Revenue performance
    • Economic results
    • Financial results
  • 2021-2023Industrial Plan

2

Company Overview

3

Company Overview

Business

  • The La Doria Group is a leading producer of tomato-based products, pulses-vegetables, ready- made sauces and fruit juices.
  • The Group is strongly export- focused and principally produces under private labels brands for Supermarket chains.
  • La Doria is a 2nd generation family business. Founded in 1954 by the Ferraioli Family, it has been present on the market for over 60 years.

4

Company Overview Evolution of the Group

5

Disclaimer

La Doria S.p.A. published this content on 15 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 June 2021 08:53:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about LA DORIA S.P.A.
04:54aLA DORIA S P A  : RESULTS FOR Q1 2021 AND 2021-2023 INDUSTRIAL PLAN – MID ..
PU
06/11LA DORIA S P A  : Summary report of the votes
PU
06/10LA DORIA S P A  : Shareholders' meeting approves the 2020 Annual accounts
PU
05/28LA DORIA (LD)  : Looking ahead with confidence
DJ
05/05LA DORIA S P A  : Change to the corporate calendar See Attachment View research
PU
04/20LA DORIA S P A  : Results for 2020 and 2021-2023 industrial plan – Mid & S..
PU
04/09INTESA SANPAOLO S P A  : to Issue $12 Million ESG-Linked Loan to La Doria
MT
03/31LA DORIA S P A  : Publication of Annual Financial Statements as at 31 December 2..
PU
03/22LA DORIA S P A  : PARTECIPA ALLA “VIRTUAL STAR CONFERENCE 2021 – SPR..
PU
03/18LA DORIA S P A  : Consolidated non-financial disclosure in accordance with Legis..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 803 M 974 M 974 M
Net income 2021 46,7 M 56,6 M 56,6 M
Net Debt 2021 103 M 125 M 125 M
P/E ratio 2021 12,2x
Yield 2021 2,23%
Capitalization 562 M 682 M 682 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,83x
EV / Sales 2022 0,77x
Nbr of Employees 820
Free-Float 30,2%
Chart LA DORIA S.P.A.
Technical analysis trends LA DORIA S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 20,50 €
Last Close Price 18,40 €
Spread / Highest target 14,1%
Spread / Average Target 11,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 8,70%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Andrea Ferraioli Vice Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Antonio Ferraioli Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Elena David Independent Director
Michele Preda Independent Director
Michaela Castelli Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LA DORIA S.P.A.34.50%682
CHONGQING FULING ZHACAI GROUP CO., LTD.-9.39%5 318
AGRANA BETEILIGUNGS-AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT26.55%1 546
BONDUELLE9.13%880
ROCK FIELD CO., LTD.-1.66%373
TIANYUN INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED13.25%218