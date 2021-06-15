|
La Doria S p A : RESULTS FOR Q1 2021 AND 2021-2023 INDUSTRIAL PLAN – MID & SMALL 2021|SPRING| VIRTUAL CONFERENCE See Attachment View research
Mid & Small 2021|Spring
Virtual Conference - June 15th, 2021
Contents
-
Company overview
-
-
Business
-
Evolution of the Group
-
Competitive position
-
An extensive product range
-
Group structure
-
Production sites
-
Major strengths
Strategic objectives
-
2020 Highlights
-
3M 2021 Financial Highlights
-
-
Industrial and Trading operations overview
-
Revenue performance
-
Economic results
-
Financial results
-
2021-2023Industrial Plan
2
Company Overview
Business
-
The La Doria Group is a leading producer of tomato-based products, pulses-vegetables, ready- made sauces and fruit juices.
-
The Group is strongly export- focused and principally produces under private labels brands for Supermarket chains.
-
La Doria is a 2nd generation family business. Founded in 1954 by the Ferraioli Family, it has been present on the market for over 60 years.
Company Overview Evolution of the Group
|Sales 2021
|
803 M
974 M
974 M
|Net income 2021
|
46,7 M
56,6 M
56,6 M
|Net Debt 2021
|
103 M
125 M
125 M
|P/E ratio 2021
|12,2x
|Yield 2021
|2,23%
|
|Capitalization
|
562 M
682 M
682 M
|EV / Sales 2021
|0,83x
|EV / Sales 2022
|0,77x
|Nbr of Employees
|820
|Free-Float
|30,2%
|
|
Duration :
Period :
|
Technical analysis trends LA DORIA S.P.A.
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Bullish
|Bullish
|Bullish
Income Statement Evolution
|Mean consensus
|HOLD
|Number of Analysts
|2
|Average target price
|
20,50 €
|Last Close Price
|
18,40 €
|Spread / Highest target
|
14,1%
|Spread / Average Target
|
11,4%
|Spread / Lowest Target
|
8,70%