26 octobre 2021 - Présentation des résultats annuels 2020/2021

A UNIQUE ENERGY PRODUCER
Energy Producer with negative carbon footprint
Over 1 Million tons of CO2eq emissions currently avoided annually (of which 602 kT certified)*
Important barriers to entry
20-25 years exclusive concession
Limited competition: Only two active players in Europe/UK
Owner of 10 existing production sites
6 sites producing electricity
2 sites to inject gas 2 sites producing heat
Sustainable development
Long term certified gas reserves equivalent to almost 150 years of existing production
Revenues with long term visibility
Over 63% of revenues secured with 15-20 years long contract/feed in tariffs
All clients are highly rated clients and the French State
* Sources: Ineris 2019, LFDE