26 octobre 2021 - Présentation des résultats annuels 2020/2021

A UNIQUE ENERGY PRODUCER

Energy Producer with negative carbon footprint

Over 1 Million tons of CO2eq emissions currently avoided annually (of which 602 kT certified)*

Important barriers to entry

20-25 years exclusive concession

Limited competition: Only two active players in Europe/UK

Owner of 10 existing production sites

6 sites producing electricity

2 sites to inject gas 2 sites producing heat

Sustainable development

Long term certified gas reserves equivalent to almost 150 years of existing production

Revenues with long term visibility

Over 63% of revenues secured with 15-20 years long contract/feed in tariffs

All clients are highly rated clients and the French State

* Sources: Ineris 2019, LFDE