Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. La Française de l'Energie
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LFDE   FR0013030152

LA FRANÇAISE DE L'ENERGIE

(LFDE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

26 octobre 2021 - Présentation des résultats annuels 2020/2021

11/02/2021 | 11:10am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Local Energies - Positive Impacts

FY 2021 Annual Results

October 2021

SPEAKERS OF THE DAY

JULIEN MOULIN

Executive Chairman

Joined in 2009

Entrepreneur with 20 years of experience in the investment (Barclays, UBS, Maoming IM…) and renewable energy sector (Envision…)

ANTOINE FORCINAL

Chief Executive Officer

Joined in 2015

Engineer with 15 years of experience in management of E&P gas developments globally

AURELIE TAN

Chief Financial Officer

Joined in 2020

Financier with 18 years experience in the energy sector working for banks (BNPP, Natixis, Standard Bank...) and corporate (Seplat Petroleum)

Code Reuters : LFDE. PA - Code Bloomberg : LFDE.FD

A major player in the ecological transition

Code Reuters : LFDE. PA - Code Bloomberg : LFDE.FD

A UNIQUE ENERGY PRODUCER

Energy Producer with negative carbon footprint

Over 1 Million tons of CO2eq emissions currently avoided annually (of which 602 kT certified)*

Important barriers to entry

20-25 years exclusive concession

Limited competition: Only two active players in Europe/UK

Owner of 10 existing production sites

6 sites producing electricity

2 sites to inject gas 2 sites producing heat

Sustainable development

Long term certified gas reserves equivalent to almost 150 years of existing production

Revenues with long term visibility

Over 63% of revenues secured with 15-20 years long contract/feed in tariffs

All clients are highly rated clients and the French State

* Sources: Ineris 2019, LFDE

Code Reuters : LFDE. PA - Code Bloomberg : LFDE.FD

4

AN ENHANCED PORTFOLIO OF ENERGY SOLUTIONS

FROM ABANDONED MINE METHANE

CLIENTS

GAS

GREEN

HEAT

POWER

FROM LORRAINE GAS

FROM SOLAR ENERGIES

PARTNERS

CCS

GAS

HYDROGEN

CARBON

POWER

HEAT

STORAGE

CLIENT

Code Reuters : LFDE. PA - Code Bloomberg : LFDE.FD

5

Disclaimer

La Française de l’Energie SA published this content on 02 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 November 2021 15:09:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about LA FRANÇAISE DE L'ENERGIE
11:10a26 octobre 2021 - Présentation des résultats annuels 2020/2021
PU
10/25La Fran?aise de l'Energie S.A. Announces Revenue Results for the First Quarter of 2021
CI
10/22La Fran?aise de l'Energie S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended June 30..
CI
09/28LA FRANÇAISE DE L'ENERGIE : Française de l'Énergie Issues $47 Million Green Bond To Fund E..
MT
09/27La Française de l’Energie Secures Landmark EUR 40 Million Green Bond for the Developmen..
CI
09/20La Française de l’Énergie Announces New Reserves Certification for the Group in Belgium
CI
08/26LA FRANÇAISE DE L'ENERGIE : Française de l'Énergie Raises $3 Million in Crowdfunding to Bu..
MT
08/25La Française de l'Energie S.A. announced that it has received 2.5 million in funding
CI
07/21GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Netflix, Novartis, Tesla, Autodesk, AMC...
07/20La Française de l'Energie S.A. Provides Revenue Guidance for the Year 2022
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on LA FRANÇAISE DE L'ENERGIE
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 13,0 M - -
Net income 2021 0,59 M - -
Net Debt 2021 24,6 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 284x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 153 M 153 M -
EV / Sales 2021 13,6x
EV / Sales 2022 7,10x
Nbr of Employees 21
Free-Float 74,4%
Chart LA FRANÇAISE DE L'ENERGIE
Duration : Period :
La Française de l'Energie Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LA FRANÇAISE DE L'ENERGIE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 25,60 €
Average target price 29,67 €
Spread / Average Target 15,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Antoine Forcinal Chief Executive Officer & Director
Aurélie Tan Chief Administrative & Financial Director
Julien Moulin Chairman
Erik J. Allen Chief Operating Officer
Christophe François Charlier Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LA FRANÇAISE DE L'ENERGIE33.33%153
NOVATEK57.71%77 281
SNGN ROMGAZ SA29.54%3 285
ENWELL ENERGY PLC117.81%209
ALVOPETRO ENERGY LTD.594.44%136
WENTWORTH RESOURCES PLC23.68%60