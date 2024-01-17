FDE: acquires majority stake in Greenstat

FDE announces the acquisition of a majority stake in Greenstat ASA, a Norway-based green energy operator. This operation will strengthen the Group's position as a European producer of low-carbon energy solutions.



This company specializes in the production of green hydrogen and renewable electricity. In 2023, the company generated sales of around 6.2 million euros.



Since its creation, Greenstat has developed a portfolio mainly in the hydrogen and solar fields, with a gross capacity of around 450 MW.



Antoine Forcinal, Chief Executive Officer of FDE, commented: 'The acquisition of Greenstat is a logical step in FDE's continued development in Europe, and more particularly in Norway, as a key producer of hydrogen and more globally of green energies'.



