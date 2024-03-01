FDE: acquisition of Greenstat finalized in Norway
The consideration amounts to around 15.5 million euros, including a capital increase of 13 million to finance the acquired company's project pipeline, giving the French group a controlling stake in Greenstat of 56.35%.
The transaction was paid for entirely with existing cash, enabling FDE to maintain its strong financing capacity, in parallel with ongoing financing discussions, in order to pursue its various projects, including those of Greenstat.
