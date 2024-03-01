La Française de l'Energie is an SME with a negative carbon footprint, specializing in setting up energy production and recovery sites via short circuits. La Française de l'Energie supplies gas, green electricity and heat to regional players, thus replacing imported energy with cleaner, local energy. La Française de l'Energie has strong development potential and aims to become a leading independent player in the energy sector in Europe. The company has been awarded the innovative company label by Bpifrance. Net sales break down by activity as follows: - sale of green electricity (65.1%); - sale of gas (31.3%); - sale of heat (1.3%); - other (2.3%). Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (69.7%), Belgium (28%) and other (2.3%).