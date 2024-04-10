FDE: share price rises, share buy-backs in support
The carbon-negative energy producer said it had bought back 11.157 of its own shares, at weighted average prices ranging from 34.27 to 36.01 euros.
Following these operations, FDE held just over 1.8% of its share capital.
At around 12:30 pm, the share price was up 2.2%, while the Paris market advanced by an average of 0.5%.
