Pontpierre, France, 31 May 2024 - FDE (Euronext: FDE - ISIN: FR0013030152), a carbon-negative energy producer, is proud to confirm its 2026 objectives and to issue a new guidance for 2030, confirming the profitable growth trajectory of its activities with the objective to build one of the leading low-carbon energy production platforms in Europe.

2026 targets confirmed

Following the recent developments of the Group in Norway and its ongoing progress in France and Belgium, FDE is delighted to confirm its three 2026 objectives:

Over €100M of sales Over €50M of EBITDA Over 10Mtons of CO 2 eq emissions avoided per annum.

FDE is now present in 4 countries across Europe and produces some of the key energies necessary to reach Net Zero:

Low carbon power and heat from solar and abandoned mime methane cogeneration;

Low carbon gas from abandoned mine methane and Renewable Natural Gas;

Low carbon hydrogen with: a significant discovery of natural hydrogen in France hydrogen produced from green power in Norway and soon with gas, associated with CO 2 capture and storage capabilities in France and Belgium.



FDE will also produce Biogenic for the Sustainable Aviation Fuel and overall e-fuels producers.

Most of these developments will necessarily be associated with the capture and use or storage of CO 2 to achieve carbon neutrality.

Guidance for 2030

FDE is delighted to announce three new targets for 2030:

€175M of sales €85M of EBITDA 20Mtons of CO 2 eq emissions avoided per annum

These targets are based on FDE's existing pipeline of projects mainly in France, Belgium, and Norway, with the objective to make FDE one of the leading low-carbon energy production platforms in Europe.

FDE confirms its objectives for 2026, with annualized sales in excess of €100M, EBITDA of over €50M, combined with more than 10Mtons of CO 2 eq emissions avoided per year.

About La Française de l'Énergie (FDE)

FDE is an independent multi-energy producer dedicated to making Net Zero happen.

As a specialist in local energy systems and the circular economy, FDE capitalizes on its industrial know-how ranging from engineering, energy production to CO 2 storage to provide energy solutions that combine carbon footprint reduction with better resilience of the associated eco-systems.

For more information, visit https://www.francaisedelenergie.fr/

This press release contains forward-looking statements concerning the growth prospects and strategies of FDE and its subsidiaries (the "Group"). This information includes statements regarding the Group's intentions, strategies, growth prospects and trends in its operating results, financial position and cash position. Although these statements are based on data, assumptions and estimates that the Group believes to be reasonable, they are subject to numerous risk factors and uncertainties, and actual results may differ from those anticipated or implied by these statements as a result of many factors, including those described in the documents filed with the Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF) available on FDE's website (www.francaisedelenergie.fr). The forward-looking information contained in this press release reflects the indications given by the Group at the date of this document. Unless required by law, the Group expressly disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the light of new information or future developments.

