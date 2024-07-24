Pontpierre, France, July 23rd, 2024 - FDE (Euronext: FDE - ISIN: FR0013030152), a carbon negative energy producer, posted annual revenues of € 34.2M, with an improvement in electricity sales volumes on the existing perimeter and the contribution of the recent acquisition of Greenstat, in an environment of persistently volatile energy prices.

H1 Sales (Jul-Dec) 17.4 21.3 H2 sales (Jan-June) 16.8 17.9 Annual Revenues 34.2 39.2

* Unaudited numbers,

Recurring revenues from the Group's current portfolio

Despite a market price environment adjusted from the exceptional levels of 2023, revenues related to electricity production reached € 21.9M in FY2024, driven by a slight increase in the Group's electricity volumes in France and Belgium (+5%) on the back of the strong performance of the existing cogenerations, despite lower average sales prices of €144 / MWH over the year (-18% yoy).

The gas production activity reached € 7.3M of revenues, impacted by further unavailability of the GRT Gaz transmission network since the end of May, and an average selling price of € 38/MWH (-30%yoy). As a reminder, the Group has a few ongoing procedures with GRTgaz for compensation for the damage suffered and the loss of revenues, currently not included into the accounts, of c. € 8.0M as of October 30th, 2023, date of the latest independent estimate made in the commercial court proceedings.

Revenues from the sale of heat in Béthune and Creutzwald amounted to € 444K in FY2024 (FY2023: € 459K).

The contribution of Cryo Pur, associated with the operating and maintenance contracts for Renewable Natural Gas (RNG) and Bio-CO2 production installations in Ireland and Norway remains marginal during the exercise at € 474K, pending the start of production in 2025 of the new RNG and Bio-CO2 site in Stavanger in Norway, which will significantly increase the Group's revenues stream going forward.

With the acquisition of 56.35% of Greenstat last February, associated revenues reached € 4.0M and included engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) services, related to photovoltaic projects. This expertise will be deployed going forward on numerous power plant projects developed by FDE. In addition, the production related to the 45 MW solar photovoltaic plant

francaisedelenergie.fr