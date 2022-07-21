La Française de l'Energie : Inside Information / Information on annual revenues

FY 2022 revenues reaching a record of €26.2 million (+156%) New objectives for FY 2026 CO2eq emissions avoided annually > 10 Mtons Revenues > €100 million EBITDA > €50 million Pontpierre, France, July 21st, 2022 - FDE (Euronext: FDE - ISIN: FR0013030152), a carbon negative energy producer, posted annual revenues of €26.2 million, up by 156% yoy, driven by a sharp increase in production volumes and favorable market prices during H2 2002. In Euro millions 2022* 2021 % Change H1 Sales (Jul-Dec) 9.1 4.0 + 127% H2 sales (Jan-June) 17.0 6.2 + 174% Annual Revenues 2022 26.2 10.2 + 156% * Unaudited numbers, The Group also recorded revenues of €9.3 million in Q4 2022 (April - June 2022), up by 217% yoy. Growth of all FDE activities in a buoyant market environment The gas production activity remained very dynamic during the year. Associated revenues more than tripled to €11.8 million in FY2022, supported by a further increase in production volumes (+8%) and an average market price of €46.70/MWh in FY2022 (+218%). Revenues related to electricity production have doubled to €12.9 million (+97% compared to FY2021), driven by increased Group's production capacities (volumes up by 18%, mainly thanks to the commissioning of three additional combined heat and power units in Anderlues in January 2022) and very favorable prices for electricity in Belgium, reaching €195.10/MWh1 on average over the financial year. Revenues from heat sales in Béthune and Creutzwald have also doubled to €363k in FY2022 (FY2021: €178k). Cryo Pur subsidiary dedicated to liquefied biogas (Bio-LNG) and Bio-CO2 contributed €1.1 million to the Group's turnover over the 6 months of FY2022, with the recent commissioning, in the presence of the Norwegian Prime Minister, of the first plant in Scandinavia able to produce 8 tons/day of Bio-LNG and 10 tons/day of Bio-CO2 from fish waste and manure. 1 Does not include pending Green Certificates francaisedelenergie.fr

2 2 Several projects in Europe are currently being negotiated to produce Bio-LNG and Bio-CO2 using Cryo Pur technology. On track to achieve calendar year-end 2022 targets ahead of schedule FDE continues to strengthen its unique positioning with the recent commissioning of two new 1.5 MW combined heat and power units on its Avion site (3 MW), bringing the number of units in operation to 15 (22.5 MW). The electricity from these two units is currently sold under a 3-year PPA (Power Purchase Agreement) and FDE has currently secured prices for 2022 and 2023 over €300/MWH, therefore optimizing cash-flowgeneration from this asset. The building of the 15 MW photovoltaic power plant in Tritteling-Redlach in Moselle, one of the largest in the Grand Est, is progressing with the start of production scheduled for Q4 2022. In this context, FDE confirms being on track to achieve its annualized objectives of €35 million of revenues with an EBITDA margin above 45% by end of 2022. New FDE objectives for FY2026, supported by solid growth prospects In the current tense geopolitical and energy environment, FDE continues to contribute to the energy independence of the regions where it operates, by supplying an economically and ecologically competitive local energy, while already avoiding over 3.5 million2 tons of CO2eq emissions per year. In addition, the final inclusion of gas as an energy of transition in the European taxonomy confirms its positioning as a low-carbonenergy and a critical energy to meet the challenges of ecological transition in Europe. The Group, being the exclusive holder in Lorraine of the largest gas resources in continental Europe, is getting prepared to supply, under the strictest environmental conditions, local gas to households and industrialists in the Grand Est region, with a carbon footprint ten times lower than that of the gas consumed in France3 while strengthening the security of supply of the area. Thanks to the positioning of the Group over the past decade, focused on low carbon energy production, FDE is proud to announce its new FY2026 objectives based on three key indicators: A reinforced environmental contribution to avoid over 10 Mtons of CO2eq emissions per annum

per annum A strong organic growth to reach annual revenues exceeding €100 million ; and

; and A continued profitability improvement with an EBITDA above €50 million . Next announcement: FY 2022 Results - October 19th 2022 Non-certified figures at this stage. 1,4 Mtonnes certified. Source : Certification Inéris 2019, updated with « Potentiel de Réchauffement Global de 82,5 (AR6 - GIEC) » and including Béthune et Avion 2 sites (FDE extrapolation), 2022 study Université Polytechnique de Mons Source: 2016 study from the Institut für Energie und Umweltforschung de Heidelberg (Bade-Wurtemberg, Allemagne) francaisedelenergie.fr