Regulatory News:

In the litigation between FDJ (Paris:FDJ) and Soficoma pertaining to ownership of 3% of FDJ, the Court of Cassation issued a judgment on 10 May 2024 rejecting the appeal brought by Soficoma against the judgment issued by the Aix-en-Provence Court of Appeal on 17 November 2022, which had confirmed the terms of the decision handed down by the Marseille Commercial Court on 23 May 2019.

For reference, the Marseille Commercial Court had found that Soficoma was required to sell its 5,730,000 shares to FDJ for the price of €15,647,940 and had ceased to be a shareholder with effect from 18 May 2017, and ruled that FDJ was authorised to record in its books the transfer of these 5,730,000 shares.

The FDJ Group notes this ruling which, in accordance with the decision by the Shareholders’ Meeting of 8 June 2018, results in the cancellation of these 5,730,000 shares and the corresponding reduction in its share capital, which now consists of 185,270,000 shares.

It should be noted that FDJ deposited the amount payable to Soficoma for the purchase of these shares with Caisse des Dépôts et Consignations on 18 May 2017, and that dividends attached to these shares paid after that date, totalling €44,170,000, have been retained by FDJ and will be allocated to Group shareholder equity.

About FDJ Group

As the leading French player in betting and gambling, and as one of the world leaders, FDJ offers the general public a responsible range of lottery games (draws and instant games), sports betting (with its brands ParionsSport point of sale and ParionsSport online), horse racing betting and poker. FDJ’s performance is driven by a large portfolio of iconic brands, the leading local sales network in France, a growing market, and recurring investments. The Group rolls out an innovative strategy to increase the attractiveness of its gaming and service offering across all distribution channels, by offering a responsible customer experience. FDJ Group is listed on the regulated market of Euronext Paris (Compartment A – FDJ.PA) and is part of the SBF 120, Euronext 100, Euronext Vigeo 20, EN EZ ESG L 80, STOXX Europe 600, MSCI Europe and FTSE Euro indices.

For more information, visit www.groupefdj.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240510803579/en/