IDSud has announced the sale, off and on the market, of 543,300 shares in Française des Jeux (FDJ), representing 0.28% of the gambling operator's capital, for a total sale price of just over 18 million euros (or an average price per share of 33.18 euros).
The Management Board, in agreement with the Supervisory Board, has decided to allocate part of the net proceeds from the sale to rebuilding IDSud's shareholders' equity and reducing its financial debt.
The cost of debt indexed to EURIBOR, fuelled by uncertainties linked to the macroeconomic and international context, made it necessary to reduce debt', explains IDSud, which retains 1.46% of FDJ's capital and 1.94% of its voting rights.
FDJ: IDSud reduces its shareholding slightly
December 11, 2023 at 05:16 am EST
