FDJ : Oddo BHF lowers its target price

April 18, 2024 at 04:08 am EDT Share

While maintaining its 'neutral' opinion on Française des Jeux (FDJ), Oddo BHF has lowered its target price from €38 to €36, following the revision of its expectations for the gaming group and updated market data.



In the wake of lower-than-expected quarterly sales, the research house nevertheless believes that FDJ 'benefits from a resilient growth profile, a healthy balance sheet enabling a steady return to shareholders, and transformative M&A'.



However, while the European Commission's decision could arrive in September and restore visibility, another regulatory risk arises in the context of the Kindred acquisition, with the hinted-at tightening in the Netherlands', it warns.



Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.

The information and analyses published by Cercle Finance are intended solely as a decision-making aid for investors. Cercle Finance cannot be held responsible, directly or indirectly, for the use of information and analyses by readers. Uninformed investors are advised to consult a professional advisor before investing. This information does not constitute an invitation to sell or a solicitation to buy.