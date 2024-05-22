On May 13, 2024, the concert of shareholders comprising Union des Blessés de la Face et de la Tête, Ailes Brisées and FNAM declared to the AMF that they had exceeded the threshold of 20% of voting rights in La Française des Jeux, and held 15.64% of the company's capital and 20.68% of its voting rights.

This threshold crossing is the result of a capital reduction by La Française des Jeux.

