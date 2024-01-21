Jan 21 (Reuters) - French group La Francaise des Jeux is in talks to acquire online gaming company Kindred Group for around $2.5 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday, citing people familiar with the matter. (Reporting by Kanjyik Ghosh; editing by Deepa Babington)
