FDJ: share price up, broker raises target price

January 29, 2024 at 11:41 am EST Share

FDJ shares gained a little more than 1% in Paris, as Stifel confirmed its 'buy' recommendation on Française des Jeux (FDJ), raising its target price from €38 to €44.



In particular, the analyst highlights the proposed acquisition of Kindred, which he believes 'ticks all the boxes, both strategically and financially'.



'We believe that FDJ is ready to become a serious challenger in the European online gaming market, and that this operation will have a positive impact on growth and profitability, while leaving FDJ with a solid balance sheet', the broker judges.



Stifel raises its 2023 estimates by around 5% and leaves its 2024 projections largely unchanged. Its estimates for 2025 increase by around 30% due to the inclusion of Kindred from that date.



Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.