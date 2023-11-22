FDJ: unveils 21 sites for the 'Gagner du terrain' program

On the occasion of the Salon des Maires et des Collectivités Locales 2023, the FDJ Group unveiled the 21 winning sites of the 2023 edition of the 'Gagner du Terrain' program, spread across 17 communes in France.



With the support of the Agence Nationale du Sport (ANS) and the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games Organizing Committee, 'Gagner de Terrain' has the ambition of leaving the French a 'tangible and lasting' legacy in the continuity of Paris 2024.



The 21 new sports facilities, which have also been awarded the Terre de Jeux label, will benefit from FDJ funding to create an outdoor sports area between now and the kick-off of the Games, with the aim of encouraging the practice of sport on a daily basis.



