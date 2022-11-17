Advanced search
    FDJ   FR0013451333

LA FRANÇAISE DES JEUX

(FDJ)
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:35 2022-11-17 am EST
35.40 EUR    0.00%
La Française Des Jeux : Decision of the Aix-en-Provence Court of Appeal in favour of FDJ in its dispute with Soficoma
PU
French Lottery Group La Française des Jeux to Buy Online Horse-Race Betting Operator ZEturf
MT
La Française Des Jeux : FDJ signs an agreement to acquire the ZEturf group, France's second-largest operator in the online horse-race betting market
PU
La Française des Jeux : Decision of the Aix-en-Provence Court of Appeal in favour of FDJ in its dispute with Soficoma

11/17/2022 | 12:39pm EST
Press release

Decision of the Aix-en-Provence Court of Appeal in favour of FDJ

in its dispute with Soficoma

Boulogne-Billancourt (France), 17 November 2022 (5:45 p.m.) - In the context of the dispute pending before the Court of Appeal of Aix-en-Provencebetween FDJ and Soficoma concerning the share ownership of 3% of the Company's share capital, the Court of Appeal has, in a decision dated 17 November 2022, confirmed the terms of the judgment of the Commercial Court of Marseille dated 23 May 2019 that found that Soficoma was required to sell its 5,730,000 shares to the Company for a price of 15,647,940 €, that Soficoma had lost its status as a FDJ shareholder since 18th May 2017 and that FDJ was authorized to record in its records the transfer by Soficoma of its 5,730,000 shares to the Company.

FDJ is analyzing the consequences of this very positive decision.

Like any decision of the Court of Appeal, it can be appealed before the Court of Cassation (Cour de cassation).

About La Française des Jeux (FDJ Group)

France's national lottery and leading gaming operator, the #2 lottery in Europe and #4 worldwide, FDJ offers secure, enjoyabl e and responsible gaming to the general public in the form of lottery games (draws and instant games) and sports betting (ParionsSport), available from physical outlets and online. FDJ's performance is driven by a portfolio of iconic and recent brands, the #1 local sales network in France, a growing market, recurring investment and a strategy of innovation to make its offering and distribution more attractive with an enhanced gaming experience.

FDJ Group is listed on the Euronext Paris regulated market (Compartment A - FDJ.PA) and is included in indices such as the SBF 120, Euronext 100, Euronext Vigeo 20, EN EZ ESG L 80, STOXX Europe 600, MSCI Europe and FTSE Euro.

For more information, www.groupefdj.com

@FDJ

FDJ

@FDJ_officiel

@FDJ

Media Relations

Investor Relations

+33 (0)1 41 10 33 82 | servicedepresse@lfdj.com

+33 (0)1 41 04 19 74 | invest@lfdj.com

FDJ Group | La Française des Jeux

3-7, quai du Point du Jour - CS10177 92650 Boulogne-Billancourt Cedex www.groupefdj.com

Disclaimer

La Française des Jeux SA published this content on 17 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 November 2022 17:38:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
