La Française des Jeux : FDJ Gaming Solutions provides its retail distribution services to LOTTO Bayern through partnership with Carrus Gaming

Press release

FDJ Gaming Solutions provides its retail distribution

services to LOTTO Bayern through partnership

with Carrus Gaming

Boulogne-Billancourt (France), August 12th, 2021 - FDJ Gaming Solutions provides its application and management suite for the new LOTTO Bayern camera-basedELITE terminals.

FDJ Gaming Solutions is providing its terminal application on the 4,300 camera-based ELITE terminals of LOTTO Bayern and its terminal management suite to allow the company to operate, monitor and update its terminals.

"We are honored by this mark of trust from LOTTO Bayern. Under this contract, we will work together with our key partner, FDJ Gaming Solutions. This project is part of our joint success story as we have been cooperating for more than 20 years." said Timothée Carrus, CEO of Groupe Carrus

Pascal Blyau, CEO of FDJ Gaming Solutions France added: "LOTTO Bayern is one of the biggest gambling operators in Germany, which will benefit from our innovative solutions. We are pleased that our R&D efforts in image analysis are rewarded with camera-based lottery terminals becoming the new market standard. Thanks to the application stack we built for German lotteries we strongly believe that we will further expand FDJ Gaming Solutions position in the country."

About FDJ Gaming Solutions (FDJ GS)

FDJ Gaming Solutions is a 100% subsidiary of FDJ Group, delivering B2B betting services, distribution services and Interactive services for the gaming industry. FDJ Gaming Solutions has prestigious references from around the world with nearly 300,000 lottery terminals installed in partnership with Carrus, a growing number of lotteries connected to its digital content distribution platform and over 40 clients consuming outsourced pricing, risk management, betting platform and fully managed betting services.

For further information, www.fdj-gaming-solutions.com

About Groupe Carrus

Groupe Carrus is a company specializing in providing services and technological solutions dedicated to horse racing, lottery and sports and betting operators. Groupe Carrus is composed of 4 separate divisions :

CPM is the longstanding company responsible for handling bets at racecourses, including logistics, technical solutions and betting operations.

PMC designs technological solutions for horse racing betting operators

Carrus Gaming develops and offers terminals, software solutions and services to racing and sports betting operators, as well as lotteries. This division is a recent addition to the Group, done in 2020. With the acquisition of IDEMIA's gaming terminal division, Groupe Carrus consolidates its presence among horse racing operators and diversifies into lottery and sports betting services.

Groupe Carrus is also running the San Sebastian racetrack in Spain's Basque Autonomous Community, where it manages betting operations at the racecourse and across a chain of 12 betting shops in the region. This activity is a great insight into how its customers, the betting operators, run their business and understanding some of the challenges at stake.

For further information, www.groupecarrus.com

About La Française des Jeux (FDJ Group)

France's national lottery and leading gaming operator, the #2 lottery in Europe and #4 worldwide, FDJ offers secure, enjoyable, and responsible gaming to the general public in the form of lottery games (draws and instant games) and sports betting (ParionsSport), available from physical outlets and online. FDJ's performance is driven by a portfolio of iconic and recent brands, the #1 local sales network in France, a growing market, recurring investment, and a strategy of innovation to make its offering and distribution more attractive with an enhanced gaming experience.

FDJ Group is listed on the Euronext Paris regulated market (Compartment A - FDJ.PA) and is included in indices such as the SBF 120, Euronext Vigeo 20, STOXX Europe 600, MSCI Europe and FTSE Euro.

For further information, www.groupefdj.com

@FDJ FDJ @FDJ_officiel @FDJ Media Relations Investor Relations +33 (0)1 41 10 33 82 | servicedepresse@lfdj.com +33 (0)1 41 04 19 74 | invest@lfdj.com

1/1