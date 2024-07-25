H1 2024 Results

25 July 2024

Solid H1 2024 financial results and strengthened CSR commitments

Solid H1 2024 performance

€1,428m revenue, up 11% and up 5% at constant perimeter*

Of which €1,299m gaming revenue in France**, up +7%

Online revenue of €201m, up 40% and up 25% at constant perimeter - PoS revenue up +8%

€370m recurring EBITDA, 25.9% margin €235m adjusted net profit***, +28%

Confirmed 2024 targets

Revenue growth c.+8% ow. c.+5% gaming revenue in France

Recurring EBITDA margin at c.24.5%

Strengthened CSR commitments

Initiatives to promote responsible gambling stepped up

Kindred acquisition process on-track to complete the offer on November 19th

* Excluding 2024 contributions of PLI and Zeturf, and 2023 contribution of B2C Sporting Group

** Lottery and Sports betting & online gaming open to competition in France

*** Cf disclaimer

Strengthened CSR commitments

Initiatives to promote responsible gaming stepped up

H1-24: 1.6% of online Lottery GGR with « high risk » player (last 12M) vs. 1.8% at 2023 December-end and 2025 target <2%

New TV campaigns to prevent excessive and underage gambling Increased communication on responsible gaming for UEFA Euro 2024

de son empreinte carbone

Sustained environmental commitment

français de la biodiversité

Recognized commitment to reducing carbon footprint with a "A" carbon rating by Axylia

3rd consecutive year among the SBF 120's 40 best carbon scores

Group's sponsorship of the French Office for Biodiversity renewed

New sponsorship agreement with support of €700,000 over two years

Solid underlying business momentum

€1,299m gaming revenue in France, up +7%

Lottery: revenue +5%

(+8% excl. Amigo)

Instant games +7%

Draw games +2%

Successful portfolio animation

attractive jackpots

back to growth since early June

Sports betting & online gaming: revenue +15%

(+7% at constant perimeter)

Unexpected football games outcome leading to higher operator margin

Strong underlying business momentum

15% digital penetration

Dynamic online revenue growth: +40%

+25% at constant perimeter

Online Lottery France strong momentum: +24%

Online Betting and Gaming: +28% at constant perimeter

Successful cross-sell: c.20% of online sports betting players also play poker

Global PoS revenue: +8%

France: +3%

Kindred: process on-track to complete the offer on November 19th

Completion remains subject to regulatory authorisations and

FDJ's acquisition of at least 90% of Kindred's capital

The authorisation decision of the Autorité de la Concurrence (ADLC), the competition regulator in France, is the last regulatory condition necessary for the offer to be finalised

On May 14th, FDJ notified the ADLC of its acquisition project of Kindred. Following comments from third parties and questions from the market, FDJ proposed adjustments to the remedies in connection with the 2023 acquisition of ZEturf, relating to the separation of activities under exclusive rights from those open to competition

H1 2024 Results presentation

H1 2024 key figures

Revenue

Recurring EBITDA**

Net profit

Adjusted

€1,428m

€370m

net profit***

€213m

+11%

+23%

€235m

+5% on comparable basis*

+18% on comparable basis*

+17%

+28%

Margin: 25.9%

Net cash surplus: €616m

  • Excl. contributions of PLI & Zeturf in 2024 and contribution of Sporting Group B2C in 2023
  • Recurring EBITDA: recurring operating profit adjusted for depreciation and amortization
  • Net profit excl. PPA depreciation, the non-cash impact of foreign exchange hedging of acquisitions, recognized in other non-current operating expenses, and changes in deferred taxes resulting from these items

Revenue up +11%; up +5% at constant perimeter

In €m

Revenue by business unit

1,428

1,289+10.8%129

75

+72.9%

257

294

+14.5%

958

+5.0%

1,005

H1 2023

H1 2024

Lottery

Sports betting & online gaming

International, Payment & Services

Recurring EBITDA margin: 25.9%

In €m

1,428

25.9% margin

vs

+10.8%

+5.8%

+16.0%

-0.8%

+23.5%

H1 2023

