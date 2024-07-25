H1 2024 Results
25 July 2024
Solid H1 2024 financial results and strengthened CSR commitments
Solid H1 2024 performance
€1,428m revenue, up 11% and up 5% at constant perimeter*
Of which €1,299m gaming revenue in France**, up +7%
Online revenue of €201m, up 40% and up 25% at constant perimeter - PoS revenue up +8%
€370m recurring EBITDA, 25.9% margin €235m adjusted net profit***, +28%
Confirmed 2024 targets
Revenue growth c.+8% ow. c.+5% gaming revenue in France
Recurring EBITDA margin at c.24.5%
Strengthened CSR commitments
Initiatives to promote responsible gambling stepped up
Kindred acquisition process on-track to complete the offer on November 19th
* Excluding 2024 contributions of PLI and Zeturf, and 2023 contribution of B2C Sporting Group
** Lottery and Sports betting & online gaming open to competition in France
*** Cf disclaimer
Strengthened CSR commitments
Initiatives to promote responsible gaming stepped up
H1-24: 1.6% of online Lottery GGR with « high risk » player (last 12M) vs. 1.8% at 2023 December-end and 2025 target <2%
New TV campaigns to prevent excessive and underage gambling Increased communication on responsible gaming for UEFA Euro 2024
de son empreinte carbone
Sustained environmental commitment
français de la biodiversité
Recognized commitment to reducing carbon footprint with a "A" carbon rating by Axylia
3rd consecutive year among the SBF 120's 40 best carbon scores
Group's sponsorship of the French Office for Biodiversity renewed
New sponsorship agreement with support of €700,000 over two years
Solid underlying business momentum
€1,299m gaming revenue in France, up +7%
Lottery: revenue +5%
(+8% excl. Amigo)
Instant games +7%
Draw games +2%
Successful portfolio animation
attractive jackpots
back to growth since early June
Sports betting & online gaming: revenue +15%
(+7% at constant perimeter)
Unexpected football games outcome leading to higher operator margin
Strong underlying business momentum
15% digital penetration
Dynamic online revenue growth: +40%
+25% at constant perimeter
Online Lottery France strong momentum: +24%
Online Betting and Gaming: +28% at constant perimeter
Successful cross-sell: c.20% of online sports betting players also play poker
Global PoS revenue: +8%
France: +3%
Kindred: process on-track to complete the offer on November 19th
Completion remains subject to regulatory authorisations and
FDJ's acquisition of at least 90% of Kindred's capital
The authorisation decision of the Autorité de la Concurrence (ADLC), the competition regulator in France, is the last regulatory condition necessary for the offer to be finalised
On May 14th, FDJ notified the ADLC of its acquisition project of Kindred. Following comments from third parties and questions from the market, FDJ proposed adjustments to the remedies in connection with the 2023 acquisition of ZEturf, relating to the separation of activities under exclusive rights from those open to competition
H1 2024 Results presentation
H1 2024 key figures
Revenue
Recurring EBITDA**
Net profit
Adjusted
€1,428m
€370m
net profit***
€213m
+11%
+23%
€235m
+5% on comparable basis*
+18% on comparable basis*
+17%
+28%
Margin: 25.9%
Net cash surplus: €616m
- Excl. contributions of PLI & Zeturf in 2024 and contribution of Sporting Group B2C in 2023
- Recurring EBITDA: recurring operating profit adjusted for depreciation and amortization
- Net profit excl. PPA depreciation, the non-cash impact of foreign exchange hedging of acquisitions, recognized in other non-current operating expenses, and changes in deferred taxes resulting from these items
Revenue up +11%; up +5% at constant perimeter
In €m
Revenue by business unit
1,428
1,289+10.8%129
75
+72.9%
257
294
+14.5%
958
+5.0%
1,005
H1 2023
H1 2024
Lottery
Sports betting & online gaming
International, Payment & Services
Recurring EBITDA margin: 25.9%
In €m
1,428
25.9% margin
vs
+10.8%
+5.8%
+16.0%
-0.8%
+23.5%
H1 2023
