Strengthened CSR commitments

Initiatives to promote responsible gaming stepped up

H1-24: 1.6% of online Lottery GGR with « high risk » player (last 12M) vs. 1.8% at 2023 December-end and 2025 target <2%

New TV campaigns to prevent excessive and underage gambling Increased communication on responsible gaming for UEFA Euro 2024

Sustained environmental commitment

Recognized commitment to reducing carbon footprint with a "A" carbon rating by Axylia

3rd consecutive year among the SBF 120's 40 best carbon scores

Group's sponsorship of the French Office for Biodiversity renewed

New sponsorship agreement with support of €700,000 over two years