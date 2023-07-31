La Française des Jeux (FDJ) is the leading gambling operator in France. The activity is organized around 2 categories of games: - lottery games: draw games (Lotto®, Euromillions, Bingo Live, KENO Gagnant à Vie, etc.) and instant games (Millionaire, Cash, Mission Patrimoine, Morpion, Solitaire, Astro, etc.). FDJ is the 2nd European lottery and the 4th worldwide lottery; - Sports betting (Sports Betting). FDJ's monopoly on lotteries, as well as on sports betting in points of sale, was reinforced over 25 years by the Pacte law in May 2019. The group distributes over 80 games via the 1st local network in France with over 30,000 points of sale and online. Promoting responsible gambling is at the heart of the company's business model. FDJ is also developing growth drivers for adjacent activities (international expertise of the group, development of new services in points of sale, etc.).