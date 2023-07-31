Equities FDJ FR0013451333
|Real-time Euronext Paris - 11:35:07 2023-07-31 am EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|34.72 EUR
|+1.22%
|-1.98%
|-7.61%
|07:20pm
|LA FRANÇAISE DES JEUX : H1 23: Lottery a key near-term catalyst
|Jul. 28
|La Française des Jeux Société anonyme Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2023
|CI
Today at 01:20 pm
Chart La Française des Jeux
Company Profile
La Française des Jeux (FDJ) is the leading gambling operator in France. The activity is organized around 2 categories of games: - lottery games: draw games (Lotto®, Euromillions, Bingo Live, KENO Gagnant à Vie, etc.) and instant games (Millionaire, Cash, Mission Patrimoine, Morpion, Solitaire, Astro, etc.). FDJ is the 2nd European lottery and the 4th worldwide lottery; - Sports betting (Sports Betting). FDJ's monopoly on lotteries, as well as on sports betting in points of sale, was reinforced over 25 years by the Pacte law in May 2019. The group distributes over 80 games via the 1st local network in France with over 30,000 points of sale and online. Promoting responsible gambling is at the heart of the company's business model. FDJ is also developing growth drivers for adjacent activities (international expertise of the group, development of new services in points of sale, etc.).
SectorCasinos & Gaming
Calendar
2023-10-18 - Q3 2023 Sales and Revenue Release
Income Statement Evolution
Ratings for La Française des Jeux
Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
B+
Analysts' Consensus
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
HOLD
Number of Analysts
11
Last Close Price
34.30EUR
Average target price
38.59EUR
Spread / Average Target
+12.51%
EPS Revisions
Annual profits - Rate of surprise
Sector Other Casinos & Gaming
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|-7.61%
|7 217 M $
|+24.33%
|6 808 M $
|+15.40%
|7 669 M $
|+48.72%
|6 701 M $
|+21.01%
|6 525 M $
|+18.26%
|5 825 M $
|+9.89%
|8 859 M $
|-6.90%
|5 522 M $
|+20.23%
|5 127 M $
|-12.81%
|3 827 M $