  1. Markets
  2. Stock France
  3. La Française des Jeux
  4. News
  5. La Française des Jeux : H1 23
Security FDJ

LA FRANÇAISE DES JEUX

Equities FDJ FR0013451333

Add to a list

To use this feature you must be a member
Log inSign up
Real-time Euronext Paris - 11:35:07 2023-07-31 am EDT Intraday chart for La Française des Jeux 5-day change 1st Jan Change
34.72 EUR +1.22% -1.98% -7.61%
07:20pm LA FRANÇAISE DES JEUX : H1 23: Lottery a key near-term catalyst Alphavalue
Jul. 28 La Française des Jeux Société anonyme Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2023 CI

LA FRANÇAISE DES JEUX : H1 23: Lottery a key near-term catalyst

Today at 01:20 pm

This content is reserved for premium subscribers
To unlock exclusive news, subscribe to Premium!
Maximize your earnings and get expert advice
to become a successful investor with our premium subscription
$50/mois
Already a member/customer? Log In

Latest news about La Française des Jeux

LA FRANÇAISE DES JEUX : H1 23: Lottery a key near-term catalyst Alphavalue
La Française des Jeux Société anonyme Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2023 CI
Transcript : La Française des Jeux Société anonyme, H1 2023 Earnings Call, Jul 27, 2023 CI
La Française des Jeux Provides Group Earnings Guidance for the Year 2023 CI
International Game Technology, FDJ Gaming Solutions France to Share Game Libraries MT
La Française Des Jeux Société Anonyme Appoints Philippe Lazare as Director CI
La Française Des Jeux Société Anonyme Announces Dividend for the Financial Year Ended 31 December 2022, Will Be Payable as from 9 May 2023 CI
LA FRANÇAISE DES JEUX : Q1 23: Strong start to the year Alphavalue
Transcript : La Française des Jeux Société anonyme, Q1 2023 Earnings Call, Apr 19, 2023 CI
La Française Des Jeux Société Anonyme Provides Earnings Guidance for the Year 2023 CI
La Française Des Jeux Société Anonyme Reports Sales Results for the First Quarter of 2023 CI
La Française Des Jeux Société Anonyme Proposes Dividend for Fiscal Year 2022, Payable on 9 May 2023 CI
LA FRANÇAISE DES JEUX : Harsh over-reaction to an in-line FY22 report Alphavalue
Transcript : La Française des Jeux Société anonyme, 2022 Earnings Call, Feb 15, 2023 CI
La Française des Jeux Confirms FY23 Revenue Target MT
La Française des Jeux Société anonyme Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2022 CI
La Française des Jeux Société anonyme Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2022 CI
French Lottery Group La Française des Jeux Wins Favorable Court Decision In Shareholder Dispute MT
French Lottery Group La Française des Jeux Concludes Aleda Purchase MT
Transcript : La Française des Jeux Société anonyme - Analyst/Investor Day CI
French Lottery Group La Française des Jeux to Buy Online Horse-Race Betting Operator ZEturf MT
La Française des Jeux Société anonyme completed the acquisition of Aleda S.A.S. CI
La Française des Jeux Société anonyme entered into an agreement to acquire ZEturf Limited. CI
LA FRANÇAISE DES JEUX : Q3 22: Strong all-round showing Alphavalue

Chart La Française des Jeux

Chart La Française des Jeux
More charts

Company Profile

La Française des Jeux (FDJ) is the leading gambling operator in France. The activity is organized around 2 categories of games: - lottery games: draw games (Lotto®, Euromillions, Bingo Live, KENO Gagnant à Vie, etc.) and instant games (Millionaire, Cash, Mission Patrimoine, Morpion, Solitaire, Astro, etc.). FDJ is the 2nd European lottery and the 4th worldwide lottery; - Sports betting (Sports Betting). FDJ's monopoly on lotteries, as well as on sports betting in points of sale, was reinforced over 25 years by the Pacte law in May 2019. The group distributes over 80 games via the 1st local network in France with over 30,000 points of sale and online. Promoting responsible gambling is at the heart of the company's business model. FDJ is also developing growth drivers for adjacent activities (international expertise of the group, development of new services in points of sale, etc.).
Sector
Casinos & Gaming
Calendar
2023-10-18 - Q3 2023 Sales and Revenue Release
More about the company

Income Statement Evolution

Access financial data

Ratings for La Française des Jeux

Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
B+
More Ratings

Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
HOLD
Number of Analysts
11
Last Close Price
34.30EUR
Average target price
38.59EUR
Spread / Average Target
+12.51%
Consensus

EPS Revisions

Annual profits - Rate of surprise

Sector Other Casinos & Gaming

1st Jan change Capi. (M$)
LA FRANÇAISE DES JEUX
Chart Analysis La Française des Jeux
-7.61% 7 217 M $
BOYD GAMING CORPORATION
Chart Analysis Boyd Gaming Corporation
+24.33% 6 808 M $
THE LOTTERY CORPORATION LIMITED
Chart Analysis The Lottery Corporation Limited
+15.40% 7 669 M $
INTERNATIONAL GAME TECHNOLOGY PLC
Chart Analysis International Game Technology PLC
+48.72% 6 701 M $
OPAP
Chart Analysis OPAP
+21.01% 6 525 M $
MELCO RESORTS & ENTERTAINMENT LIMITED
Chart Analysis Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited
+18.26% 5 825 M $
CHURCHILL DOWNS INCORPORATED
Chart Analysis Churchill Downs Incorporated
+9.89% 8 859 M $
WYNN MACAU, LIMITED
Chart Analysis Wynn Macau, Limited
-6.90% 5 522 M $
MGM CHINA HOLDINGS LIMITED
Chart Analysis MGM China Holdings Limited
+20.23% 5 127 M $
PENN ENTERTAINMENT, INC.
Chart Analysis PENN Entertainment, Inc.
-12.81% 3 827 M $
Other Casinos & Gaming
Discover our Free Content to Help You Better Understand the Stock Market.
100% Free Registration
fermer