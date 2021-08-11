Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LJPC   US5034596040

LA JOLLA PHARMACEUTICAL COMPANY

(LJPC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

La Jolla Pharmaceutical : Corporate Presentation August 2021

08/11/2021 | 12:56pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Corporate Presentation

August 2021

Forward-looking Statements

This presentation contains "forward-looking statements" as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We caution investors that forward-looking statements are based on management's expectations and assumptions as of the date of this presentation and involve substantial risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual outcomes to differ materially from what we currently expect. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those associated with: GIAPREZA (angiotensin II) and XERAVA (eravacycline) sales; operating costs; regulatory actions relating to La Jolla's products by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), European Commission, China National Medical Products Administration and/or other regulatory authorities; expected future cash flows of La Jolla, including upfront, milestone, royalty and other payments resulting from La Jolla's out-license agreements and commercial supply agreements; and other risks and uncertainties identified in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements in this presentation apply only as of the date made, and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

2

Our Mission

La Jolla is dedicated to the commercialization of innovative therapies that improve outcomes in patients suffering from life-threatening diseases

3

Product Portfolio

Product

Indication

Pivotal Studiesa

Regulatory Status

GIAPREZATM

Septic or other

321-patient, multinational,

FDA-approved Dec 2017

distributive

double-blind, randomized,

(angiotensin II)

European Commission-

shockb

placebo-controlled study

approved Aug 2019

538-patient, multinational,

FDA-approved Aug 2018

Complicated

double-blind, randomized,

XERAVATM

active-controlled study

European Commission-

intra-abdominal

approved Sep 2018

(eravacycline)

499-patient, multinational,

infectionsc

double-blind, randomized,

NDA submitted in China

active-controlled study

Mar 2021

  1. For U.S. and European approval
  2. U.S.: GIAPREZA is a vasoconstrictor to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock
    European Union: GIAPREZA is indicated for the treatment of refractory hypotension in adults with septic or other distributive shock who remain hypotensive despite adequate volume restitution and application of catecholamines and other available vasopressor therapies
  3. U.S.: XERAVA is a tetracycline class antibacterial indicated for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections (cIAIs) in patients 18 years of age and older
    European Union: XERAVA is indicated for the treatment of cIAI in adults

4

GIAPREZA is a vasoconstrictor to increase

blood pressure in adults with septic or

other distributive shock

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company published this content on 11 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 August 2021 16:55:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about LA JOLLA PHARMACEUTICAL COMPANY
12:56pLA JOLLA PHARMACEUTICAL : Corporate Presentation August 2021
PU
08/05LA JOLLA PHARMACEUTICAL : Q2 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/05LA JOLLA PHARMACEUTICAL : Earnings Flash (LJPC) LA JOLLA PHARMACEUTICAL COMPANY ..
MT
08/05LA JOLLA PHARMACEUTICAL COMPANY : Announces Financial Results for the Three and ..
BU
08/05LA JOLLA PHARMACEUTICAL : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Cond..
AQ
08/05La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quart..
CI
08/02LA JOLLA PHARMACEUTICAL : Chardan Suspends Coverage on La Jolla Pharmaceutical a..
MT
07/27LA JOLLA PHARMACEUTICAL CO : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders..
AQ
06/25LA JOLLA PHARMACEUTICAL COMPANY(NASD : LJPC) dropped from Russell Small Cap Comp..
CI
06/25LA JOLLA PHARMACEUTICAL COMPANY(NASD : LJPC) dropped from Russell 3000E Growth I..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on LA JOLLA PHARMACEUTICAL COMPANY
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 76,4 M - -
Net income 2021 15,9 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 8,12x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 114 M 114 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,49x
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,03x
Nbr of Employees 59
Free-Float 98,3%
Chart LA JOLLA PHARMACEUTICAL COMPANY
Duration : Period :
La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LA JOLLA PHARMACEUTICAL COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 4,14 $
Average target price 4,50 $
Spread / Average Target 8,70%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Larry G. Edwards President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael S. Hearne Chief Financial Officer
Kevin C. Tang Chairman
Luke Seikkula Senior Vice President-Pharmaceutical Operations
Craig A. Johnson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LA JOLLA PHARMACEUTICAL COMPANY6.70%114
BIONTECH SE410.92%100 594
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.17.51%86 814
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.27.82%65 895
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS27.08%63 938
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS-16.87%50 967