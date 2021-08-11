La Jolla Pharmaceutical : Corporate Presentation August 2021
08/11/2021 | 12:56pm EDT
Corporate Presentation
August 2021
Forward-looking Statements
This presentation contains "forward-looking statements" as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We caution investors that forward-looking statements are based on management's expectations and assumptions as of the date of this presentation and involve substantial risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual outcomes to differ materially from what we currently expect. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those associated with: GIAPREZA (angiotensin II) and XERAVA (eravacycline) sales; operating costs; regulatory actions relating to La Jolla's products by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), European Commission, China National Medical Products Administration and/or other regulatory authorities; expected future cash flows of La Jolla, including upfront, milestone, royalty and other payments resulting from La Jolla's out-license agreements and commercial supply agreements; and other risks and uncertainties identified in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements in this presentation apply only as of the date made, and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.
Our Mission
La Jolla is dedicated to the commercialization of innovative therapies that improve outcomes in patients suffering from life-threatening diseases
Product Portfolio
Product
Indication
Pivotal Studiesa
Regulatory Status
GIAPREZATM
Septic or other
321-patient, multinational,
FDA-approved Dec 2017
distributive
double-blind, randomized,
(angiotensin II)
European Commission-
shockb
placebo-controlled study
approved Aug 2019
538-patient, multinational,
FDA-approved Aug 2018
Complicated
double-blind, randomized,
XERAVATM
active-controlled study
European Commission-
intra-abdominal
approved Sep 2018
(eravacycline)
499-patient, multinational,
infectionsc
double-blind, randomized,
NDA submitted in China
active-controlled study
Mar 2021
For U.S. and European approval
U.S.: GIAPREZA is a vasoconstrictor to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock
European Union: GIAPREZA is indicated for the treatment of refractory hypotension in adults with septic or other distributive shock who remain hypotensive despite adequate volume restitution and application of catecholamines and other available vasopressor therapies
U.S.: XERAVA is a tetracycline class antibacterial indicated for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections (cIAIs) in patients 18 years of age and older
European Union: XERAVA is indicated for the treatment of cIAI in adults
GIAPREZA is a vasoconstrictor to increase
blood pressure in adults with septic or
other distributive shock
