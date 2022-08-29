La Opala RG : Newspaper Advertisements

We enclose herewith, a copy each of the Notice by way of advertisement, which was published in 'Business Standard' and 'Aajkaal' on August 27, 2022, in compliance with the MCA General Circular No. 14/2020 dated 8th April, 2020, Circular No.17/2020 dated 13th April, 2020, Circular No. 20/2020 dated 5th May, 2020, Circular No.02/2021 dated 13th January,2021, Circular No. 19/2021 dated 8th December, 2021, Circular No 21/2021 dated 14th December, 2021 and Circular No. 02/2022 dated 5th May, 2022 in relation to the 35th Annual General Meeting of the Company, scheduled to be held on Thursday, September 29, 2022 through Video Conferencing ("VC") or Other Audio Visual Means ("OAVM").
Members are hereby informed that in terms of Section 124(6) of the Companies Act, 2013 and the IEPFAuthority (Accounting,Auditing, Transfer and Refund) Rules, 2016 as amended to date, the shares, on which dividend has not been claimed or paid for seven consecutive years from the dividend declaration date, are liable to be transferred to the Demat account provided by the IEPF Authority, constituted by the Government of India under Section 125 of the CompaniesAct, 2013.
As per the said rules, the Company has sent individual communication at the latest available address of the shareholders whose shares are liable to be transferred to IEPF account for taking appropriate action and submitting requisite documents to claim the unpaid dividend before its transfer to IEPF Demat Account. Shareholders are advised to forward the requisite documents as mentioned in the said communication to the Company's Registrar and Share TransferAgent (RTA) M/s. Link Intime India Pvt. Ltd.
The list of such shareholders who have not encashed/claimed their dividends for last seven consecutive years and whose shares are therefore liable for transfer to IEPF Demat account is displayed on website of the Company www.renaissanceglobal.com.
Notice is hereby given that in the absence of receipt of valid documents/claims from the concerned shareholder(s) by the date mentioned in the communication, the Company would be initiating the process of transferring said shares to IEPF Demat account, without any further notice, in accordance with the said Rules. Once these shares are transferred by the Company to IEPF, no claim shall lie against the Company or RTA. However, the Shareholders may claim such shares by making an application to IEPF Authority in Form IEPF-5 as prescribed under the IEPF Rules. The said form is available on the IEPF website i.e. www.iepf.gov.in.
For any other information / clarification on this matter, the concerned shareholders may write to the Company at investors@renaissanceglobal.com or contact our RTA M/s. Link Intime India Pvt. Ltd., C-101, 247 Park, L B S Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083, Tel. No.: (022) 49186270, e-mail: iepf.shares@linkintime.co.in.
ForTransfer of equity shares to the Demat Account of Investor Education and Protection Fund Authority
In terms of Requirements of Section 124 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Investor Education and Protection Fund Authority (Accounting, Audit, Transfer and Refund) Rules, 2016 (the "Rules"), the Company is mandated to transfer such shares in respect of which the dividend has remained unpaid or unclaimed for a period of seven consecutive years to the Demat account ("IEPF Account") as opened by the Investor Education and Protection Fund Authority ("IEPF Authority").
It is noticed from the records that certain shareholders of the Company have not encashed their dividends for seven consecutive years since the declaration of 3rd Interim Dividend 2015 for the financial year ended December 31, 2015 and onwards.
In compliance with the said Rules, the Company has sent the individual notice to all the concerned shareholders whose shares are liable to be transferred to IEPF Account for taking appropriate action and submitting requisite documents to claim the unclaimed dividend amount(s). A list of such shareholders, who have not encashed their dividends for seven consecutive years and whose shares are therefore liable for transfer to the IEPF Account, is available on the website of the Company at https://www.rsystems.com/investors-info/unpaid-and-unclaimed-dividend/.
The Shareholders are requested to refer to the above web-link to verify the details of unencashed dividends and the shares liable to be transferred to the IEPF Account. Shareholders may note that both the unclaimed dividend and the shares transferred to the IEPF Fund/ IEPF Account including all benefits accruing on such shares, if any, can be claimed back by them from IEPF Authority after following the procedure as prescribed in Rules.
In case of non-receipt of valid claim by the shareholder for the 3rd Interim Dividend 2015 by November 28, 2022 at any one of the below mentioned addresses, the Company shall, in compliance with the requirement of the Rules, transfer the said shares to IEPF account without any further notice.
Please note that no claim shall lie against the Company in respect of unclaimed dividend amount and shares transferred to IEPF Account pursuant to the said rules.
In case the shareholders have any queries on the subject matter, they may contact the Registrar and Share Transfer
Agent/ Company at the following address:
Link Intime India Pvt. Ltd,
R Systems International Limited
Noble Heights, 1st Floor, Plot NH 2, C-1, Block LSC,
C-40,Sector-59,NOIDA-201307
Near Savitri Market, Janakpuri, New Delhi - 110058
