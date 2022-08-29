La Opala RG : Newspaper Advertisements

RENAISSANCE GLOBAL LIMITED

CIN: L36911MH1989PLC054498

Regd. Office: Plot No. 36 A & 37, Seepz, Andheri (E), Mumbai - 400096

Tel: 022- 4055 1200 | Fax: 022-2829 2146

Web: www.renaissanceglobal.com | Email: investors@renaissanceglobal.com

NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS

(Transfer of Equity Shares to the Investor Education and Protection Fund (IEPF) )

(As per Section 124(6) of the Companies Act, 2013)

Members are hereby informed that in terms of Section 124(6) of the Companies Act, 2013 and the IEPFAuthority (Accounting,Auditing, Transfer and Refund) Rules, 2016 as amended to date, the shares, on which dividend has not been claimed or paid for seven consecutive years from the dividend declaration date, are liable to be transferred to the Demat account provided by the IEPF Authority, constituted by the Government of India under Section 125 of the CompaniesAct, 2013.

As per the said rules, the Company has sent individual communication at the latest available address of the shareholders whose shares are liable to be transferred to IEPF account for taking appropriate action and submitting requisite documents to claim the unpaid dividend before its transfer to IEPF Demat Account. Shareholders are advised to forward the requisite documents as mentioned in the said communication to the Company's Registrar and Share TransferAgent (RTA) M/s. Link Intime India Pvt. Ltd.

The list of such shareholders who have not encashed/claimed their dividends for last seven consecutive years and whose shares are therefore liable for transfer to IEPF Demat account is displayed on website of the Company www.renaissanceglobal.com.

Notice is hereby given that in the absence of receipt of valid documents/claims from the concerned shareholder(s) by the date mentioned in the communication, the Company would be initiating the process of transferring said shares to IEPF Demat account, without any further notice, in accordance with the said Rules. Once these shares are transferred by the Company to IEPF, no claim shall lie against the Company or RTA. However, the Shareholders may claim such shares by making an application to IEPF Authority in Form IEPF-5 as prescribed under the IEPF Rules. The said form is available on the IEPF website i.e. www.iepf.gov.in.

For any other information / clarification on this matter, the concerned shareholders may write to the Company at investors@renaissanceglobal.com or contact our RTA M/s. Link Intime India Pvt. Ltd., C-101, 247 Park, L B S Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083, Tel. No.: (022) 49186270, e-mail: iepf.shares@linkintime.co.in.