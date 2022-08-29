Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. La Opala RG Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    526947   INE059D01020

LA OPALA RG LIMITED

(526947)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-08-28
351.80 INR    0.00%
08/24La Opala RG Limited Proposes Dividend for the Financial Year Ended on March 31, 2022, Payable on or Before October 28, 2022
CI
08/13La Opala RG Limited Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended June 30, 2022
CI
06/02La Opala Begins Operations at New Unit in Uttarakhand, India
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

La Opala RG : Newspaper Advertisements

08/29/2022 | 02:33pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

August 27, 2022

To

The Manager,

The Manager

The Manager,

Department of Corporate Services,

Listing Department

Listing Department

Bombay Stock Exchange Ltd,

National Stock Exchange of India Ltd

The Calcutta Stock Exchange Ltd.

New Trading Ring, Rotunda Building

Exchange Plaza, 5th Floor,

7, Lyons Range

P. J. Tower, Dalal Street, Fort,

Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra (E)

Kolkata - 700 001

Mumbai - 400 001

Mumbai - 400 051

Scrip Code: 526947

Symbol: LAOPALA

Scrip Code: 22016

Subject:- Submission of Newspaper Publication

Dear Sir,

We enclose herewith, a copy each of the Notice by way of advertisement, which was published in 'Business Standard' and 'Aajkaal' on August 27, 2022, in compliance with the MCA General Circular No. 14/2020 dated 8th April, 2020, Circular No.17/2020 dated 13th April, 2020, Circular No. 20/2020 dated 5th May, 2020, Circular No.02/2021 dated 13th January,2021, Circular No. 19/2021 dated 8th December, 2021, Circular No 21/2021 dated 14th December, 2021 and Circular No. 02/2022 dated 5th May, 2022 in relation to the 35th Annual General Meeting of the Company, scheduled to be held on Thursday, September 29, 2022 through Video Conferencing ("VC") or Other Audio Visual Means ("OAVM").

Kindly take the above information on record.

Thanking You,

Yours faithfully,

For La Opala RG Limited

KANCHAN PANDEY JAISWAL

Digitally signed by

KANCHAN PANDEY JAISWAL

Date: 2022.08.27 12:46:44 +05'30'

(Kanchan P Jaiswal) Company Secretary

Encl: As above

KOLKATA | 27 AUGUST 2022

15

.>

<

RENAISSANCE GLOBAL LIMITED

CIN: L36911MH1989PLC054498

Regd. Office: Plot No. 36 A & 37, Seepz, Andheri (E), Mumbai - 400096

Tel: 022- 4055 1200 | Fax: 022-2829 2146

Web: www.renaissanceglobal.com | Email: investors@renaissanceglobal.com

NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS

(Transfer of Equity Shares to the Investor Education and Protection Fund (IEPF) )

(As per Section 124(6) of the Companies Act, 2013)

Members are hereby informed that in terms of Section 124(6) of the Companies Act, 2013 and the IEPFAuthority (Accounting,Auditing, Transfer and Refund) Rules, 2016 as amended to date, the shares, on which dividend has not been claimed or paid for seven consecutive years from the dividend declaration date, are liable to be transferred to the Demat account provided by the IEPF Authority, constituted by the Government of India under Section 125 of the CompaniesAct, 2013.

As per the said rules, the Company has sent individual communication at the latest available address of the shareholders whose shares are liable to be transferred to IEPF account for taking appropriate action and submitting requisite documents to claim the unpaid dividend before its transfer to IEPF Demat Account. Shareholders are advised to forward the requisite documents as mentioned in the said communication to the Company's Registrar and Share TransferAgent (RTA) M/s. Link Intime India Pvt. Ltd.

The list of such shareholders who have not encashed/claimed their dividends for last seven consecutive years and whose shares are therefore liable for transfer to IEPF Demat account is displayed on website of the Company www.renaissanceglobal.com.

Notice is hereby given that in the absence of receipt of valid documents/claims from the concerned shareholder(s) by the date mentioned in the communication, the Company would be initiating the process of transferring said shares to IEPF Demat account, without any further notice, in accordance with the said Rules. Once these shares are transferred by the Company to IEPF, no claim shall lie against the Company or RTA. However, the Shareholders may claim such shares by making an application to IEPF Authority in Form IEPF-5 as prescribed under the IEPF Rules. The said form is available on the IEPF website i.e. www.iepf.gov.in.

For any other information / clarification on this matter, the concerned shareholders may write to the Company at investors@renaissanceglobal.com or contact our RTA M/s. Link Intime India Pvt. Ltd., C-101, 247 Park, L B S Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083, Tel. No.: (022) 49186270, e-mail: iepf.shares@linkintime.co.in.

By order of the Board

For Renaissance Global Limited

Place: Mumbai

Sd/-

CS Vishal Dhokar

Date: August 26, 2022

Company Secretary & Compliance Officer

e-Tender Inviting Notice

Various Development works (7nos) and one corrigendum notice (7 nos) under Debra Dev. Block.

e-N.I.T. No.:- 17 of 2022-23(2nd Call)(Memo No.- 2936/BDO-Deb, Dated- 23.08.2022)

e-N.I.T. No.:- 14 of 2022-23 (2nd Call)(Memo No.- 2935/BDO-Deb, Dated- 23.08.2022)

e-N.I.T. No.:- 50 of 2021-22 (4thCall)(Memo No.- 2675/BDO-Deb, Dated- 29.07.2022)

e-N.I.T. No.:- 1 of 2022-23 (5thCall)(Memo No.- 2937/BDO-Deb, Dated- 23.08.2022)

e-N.I.T. No.:- 3 of 2022-23 (5th Call)(Memo No.- 2938/BDO-Deb, Dated- 23.08.2022)

e-N.I.T. No.:- 7 of 2022-23 (4th Call)(Memo No.- 2939/BDO-Deb, Dated- 23.08.2022)

e-N.I.T. No.:- 49 of 2021-22 (6th Call)(Memo No.- 2940/BDO-Deb, Dated- 23.08.2022)

Last Date & Time of submission tender documents:-(02.09.2022 upto 17:30 hrs

  • e-nitno.-17 & 14 (2nd Call),1 & 3 (5th call)),7 (4th call)) and corrigendum notice 50(4th call)) Details may be had from the office in official date & time &,www.wbtenders.gov.in,

Sd/- Block dev. Officer Debra, dev. block

R SYSTEMS INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

[Corporate Identity Number : L74899DL1993PLC053579]

Registered Office : GF-1-A, 6, Devika Tower, Nehru Place, New Delhi- 110019

Corporate Office : C-40, Sector 59, NOIDA, Distt. Gautam Budh Nagar, U.P., India - 201 307

Tel : +91 120 4303500;

Website : www.rsystems.com; Email : rsil@rsystems.com

NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS

ForTransfer of equity shares to the Demat Account of Investor Education and Protection Fund Authority

In terms of Requirements of Section 124 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Investor Education and Protection Fund Authority (Accounting, Audit, Transfer and Refund) Rules, 2016 (the "Rules"), the Company is mandated to transfer such shares in respect of which the dividend has remained unpaid or unclaimed for a period of seven consecutive years to the Demat account ("IEPF Account") as opened by the Investor Education and Protection Fund Authority ("IEPF Authority").

It is noticed from the records that certain shareholders of the Company have not encashed their dividends for seven consecutive years since the declaration of 3rd Interim Dividend 2015 for the financial year ended December 31, 2015 and onwards.

In compliance with the said Rules, the Company has sent the individual notice to all the concerned shareholders whose shares are liable to be transferred to IEPF Account for taking appropriate action and submitting requisite documents to claim the unclaimed dividend amount(s). A list of such shareholders, who have not encashed their dividends for seven consecutive years and whose shares are therefore liable for transfer to the IEPF Account, is available on the website of the Company at https://www.rsystems.com/investors-info/unpaid-and-unclaimed-dividend/.

The Shareholders are requested to refer to the above web-link to verify the details of unencashed dividends and the shares liable to be transferred to the IEPF Account. Shareholders may note that both the unclaimed dividend and the shares transferred to the IEPF Fund/ IEPF Account including all benefits accruing on such shares, if any, can be claimed back by them from IEPF Authority after following the procedure as prescribed in Rules.

In case of non-receipt of valid claim by the shareholder for the 3rd Interim Dividend 2015 by November 28, 2022 at any one of the below mentioned addresses, the Company shall, in compliance with the requirement of the Rules, transfer the said shares to IEPF account without any further notice.

Please note that no claim shall lie against the Company in respect of unclaimed dividend amount and shares transferred to IEPF Account pursuant to the said rules.

In case the shareholders have any queries on the subject matter, they may contact the Registrar and Share Transfer

Agent/ Company at the following address:

Link Intime India Pvt. Ltd,

R Systems International Limited

Noble Heights, 1st Floor, Plot NH 2, C-1, Block LSC,

C-40,Sector-59,NOIDA-201307

Near Savitri Market, Janakpuri, New Delhi - 110058

Tel:+91-120-4303500

Tel: +91 11 4141 0592, Fax: +91 11 4141 0591

Email: investors@rsystems.com

Email: delhi@linkintime.co.in

For R Systems International Limited

Sd/-

Date :

August 26, 2022

Bhasker Dubey

(Company Secretary & Compliance Officer)

Place :

Noida, (U.P.)

Disclaimer

La Opala RG Limited published this content on 27 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 August 2022 18:18:23 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about LA OPALA RG LIMITED
08/24La Opala RG Limited Proposes Dividend for the Financial Year Ended on March 31, 2022, P..
CI
08/13La Opala RG Limited Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended June 30, 2022
CI
06/02La Opala Begins Operations at New Unit in Uttarakhand, India
MT
05/30La Opala RG Limited Recommends Final Dividend for the Financial Year 2021-22
CI
05/30La Opala RG Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended March 31, 2022
CI
05/30La Opala RG Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter Ended March 31, 202..
CI
04/28La Opala RG Opens New Plant in Sitarganj, India; Shares Drop 4%
MT
04/28La Opala RG Limited Announces Inauguration of New Green Field Plant At Sitarganj, Uttar..
CI
03/04LA OPALA RG : Postal Ballot
PU
01/27La Opala RG Limited Approves Change of Designation of Ajit Jhunjhunwala
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 3 167 M 39,6 M 39,6 M
Net income 2022 950 M 11,9 M 11,9 M
Net cash 2022 3 160 M 39,5 M 39,5 M
P/E ratio 2022 41,6x
Yield 2022 0,37%
Capitalization 39 050 M 489 M 488 M
EV / Sales 2022 11,3x
EV / Sales 2023 8,49x
Nbr of Employees 978
Free-Float 32,6%
Chart LA OPALA RG LIMITED
Duration : Period :
La Opala RG Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LA OPALA RG LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 351,80
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ajit Jhunjhunwala Managing Director & Executive Director
Alok Pandey Chief Financial Officer
Sushil Kumar Jhunjhunwala Executive Chairman
Kanchan Pandey Jaiswal Secretary & Compliance Officer
Rajiv Gujral Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LA OPALA RG LIMITED-17.17%489
MIDEA GROUP CO., LTD.-29.24%52 216
HAIER SMART HOME CO., LTD.-18.60%30 800
NEWELL BRANDS INC.-10.44%8 090
THE MIDDLEBY CORPORATION-24.81%7 972
REYNOLDS CONSUMER PRODUCTS INC.-11.59%5 826